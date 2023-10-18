Rising Hip-Hop Star ZZ Unveils New Album 'LOVE IN THE CLUB'

Indian-American artist ZZ uses his love for dance-pop as the inspiration behind his brilliant new album “Love In The Club.”

Still infused with his signature hip hop rhythms, the album includes standout tracks like the remarkably infectious “STAY DOWN,” his smooth and charismatic collaboration with Destin Laurel “Let’s Party” and anthemic track “BARBIE.” Along with the album, ZZ shares a music video for “OUT OF TIME."

Raised in New Delhi and relocated to Los Angeles, ZZ is a songwriter, producer, and DIY creative that shoots his own music videos, including his latest visuals for “bliss.”

ZZ’s music is driven by his impeccable melodic style, but his drive to experiment with different sounds and genres has further developed into a wide-ranging skillset and diverse catalog.

ZZ has been a fast-rising talent garnering millions of streams and tons of support from Spotify and Apple Music editorial playlists, while receiving praise from the likes of Daily Chiefers, Lyrical Lemonade, Ones To Watch, Noctis Mag, Elevator Mag, Noisey, and Rolling Stone.

ZZ has made himself known collaborating with artists such as Timbaland, FRVRFRIDAY, Destin Laurel, 24kGoldn, Guapdad 4000, Kodie Shane, and music video director LONEWOLF. He has developed an organic following in New Delhi selling out shows and performing alongside Russ at JLN Stadium as well as getting his albums into the top 100 charts on Apple Music India.

With an impressive hip-hop resume already under his belt, ZZ’s new dance-pop inspired effort firmly positions the multi-talented creator as an artist on the verge of greatness.