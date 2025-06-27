Rising Artist Mehro to Embark on Headline World Tour This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rising artist mehro is set to take their lauded live show back on the road this fall for an extensive run of worldwide dates. Kicking off August 30, the run of North American dates features shows at Los Angeles’ Teragram Ballroom, New York’s Racket, Chicago’s Lincoln Hall, San Francisco’s The Independent, Atlanta’s The Masquerade and more.

On top of that, mehro’s global run includes additional headline shows in London, Manchester, Paris, Milan, Berlin, Prague and many more iconic cities. Tickets are available for purchase now here while full tour routing can be found below.

MEHRO LIVE

August 30 - Denver, CO - Meow Wolf

August 31 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

September 2- Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

September 3 - Seattle, WA - Neumos - Barboza

September 5 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

September 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

September 7 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room

September 9 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar - Music Hall

September 10 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

September 12 - Dallas, TX - Cambridge Room

September 13 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage

September 14 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs

September 16 - Kansas City, MO - Recordbar

September 1- Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

September 19 - Cleveland Heights, OH - Grog Shop

September 20 - Ann Arbor, MI - Blind Pig

September 21 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

September 23 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Purgatory

September 24 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre - Side Room

September 25 - Orlando, FL - The Social

September 27 - Washington, DC - DC9 Nightclub

September 28 - Cambridge, MA - The Middle East - Downstairs

September 29 - New York, NY - Racket NYC

November 9 - Milan, Italy - Legend

November 10 - Munich, Germany - Strom

November 12 - Prague, Czech Republic - Bike Jesus

November 13 - Warsaw, Poland - Klub Hybrydy

November 15 - Berlin, Germany - Heimathafen

November 17 - Copenhagen, Denmark - DR Studie 2

November 18 - Hamburg, Germany - Mojo Club

November 19 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Vredenburg (Pandora)

November 21 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor

November 23 - Paris, France - Alhambra

November 25 - London, England - The Garage

November 26 - Manchester, England - The Deaf Institute

November 27 - Glasgow, Scotland - King Tut's Wah Wah Hut

November 29 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy Green Room

Most recently, mehro released their dynamic new track “lifesaver,” which received early praise from the likes of FLAUNT who proclaimed, “mehro is reshaping the music scene with their raw talent and unapologetic style. From their breakout debut ‘perfume’ to their latest singles, mehro delivers powerful, genre-defying tracks that captivate audiences.” Listen to/share “lifesaver” HERE.

Enveloped in music from childhood, mehro initially resisted a career as a musician. That changed when the then-teenager watched the Johnny Cash biopic Walk The Line. Inspired, they picked up a guitar that night and began learning “Folsom Prison Blues,” eventually beginning to write their own music. Since arriving with their debut single “perfume” in 2020, the singer-songwriter immediately caused ripples. The stripped-back love song has since garnered more than 79 million streams on Spotify while their powerful track “chance with you” has accumulated over 112 million Spotify streams.

Last year, mehro released their new record trauma lullabies on their mother’s birthday, which continues to receive praise; PAPER Magazine proclaims, "mehro’s moody melodies linger… [Their] music is confessional and tender, songs that tap into love, despair and everything in between,” while Ones To Watch furthers, “trauma lullabies' nostalgic yet immediately inviting soundscapes supplement lyrics that take listeners through a layered emotional journey.” In September, they released their song “Lady Parts and Mannequins” alongside an accompanying video while “You’re So Pretty” debuted earlier this year.

Spring of 2022 saw mehro perform on NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concert series and garnered further praise from the likes of NPR’s All Songs Considered, American Songwriter, FLOOD Magazine, The Line of Best Fit, Under The Radar, Cero Magazine, Vestal Magazine and more. Most recently, mehro was named a 2025 “Artists To Watch” by Grammy.com and currently has 30x weekly spins on SiriusXM’s Alt Nation.

Comments

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...