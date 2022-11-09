Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rising Artist Ber to Release New EP 'Halfway' in February

The EP is set for release on February 17.

Nov. 09, 2022  

Halfway, the new EP from rising singer/songwriter Ber, is set for release on February 17. The EP showcases her lofty range as a songwriter, artist and creator while growing her already fiercely passionate fanbase. Fans can pre-save Halfway here.

Of the EP, Ber states, "I wrote this 6-song EP about not being over a boy that ghosted me (but really trying to be). They all come from that funny and uncomfortable place in between heartbreak/happy and paint a picture of how I felt when I finally felt like I was Halfway through my breakup."

In conjunction, the EP's title-track premieres today alongside an accompanying video.

Ber's previously released songs "Boys Who Kiss You In Their Car" and "Superspreader" have already begun to receive praise; V Magazine proclaims, "With a soft and muted backing track, 'Superspreader' allows Ber to show off her sugary-sweet voice and vocal range, along with her stripped back, honest lyrics."

Originally hailing from Bemidji, Minnesota, Ber spent most of her early adult life residing in the U.K. before moving back home in 2021 where she lived in her uncle's basement. During this unexpected transition Ber began to create her debut EP, And I'm Still Thinking About That, remotely while collaborating with the likes of Sfven, Hazel English and Hot Dennis.

Upon its release the lead single "Meant To Be" immediately went viral and has since amassed over 60 million streams globally. Having been praised for her heartfelt songwriting and angelic vocals, Ber has garnered support from Zane Lowe as well as Travis Mills and received early support on BBC Radio 1 and Triple A Radio. Ber made her debut performance at SXSW this year as well as Wisconsin's Summerfest and played alongside Sigrid, Tom Odell, JP Saxe, Holly Humberstone and Maisy Peters.

Watch the new music video here:



Sons Of (Sam Prekop & John McEntire) Announce US West Coast Tour Photo
Sons Of (Sam Prekop & John McEntire) Announce US West Coast Tour
Sam Prekop (The Sea and Cake) and John McEntire (Tortoise, The Sea and Cake), each acclaimed for their singular and collective musical voices and sonic innovations, have been leading innovators in independent music for nearly 30 years. Prekop, a leading creator and composer on modular synthesizers.
Channel Tres Unveils New Single 6am Photo
Channel Tres Unveils New Single '6am'
The music video, directed by Tajana Williams , amplifies the buoyant track with elaborate editing and choreography that invites you to join in as Channel and his crew dance through the streets of Los Angeles. The feel-good visual primes “6am” to be one of his most far-reaching tracks to date. Plus, check out tour dates!
Chiiild Announces New Album ‘Better Luck in the Next Life’ Photo
Chiiild Announces New Album ‘Better Luck in the Next Life’
Multi-talented and genre-bending artist Chiiild has revealed a trailer for his forthcoming album Better Luck In The Next Life, marking the beginning of a new chapter. Quickly following up on this trailer, Chiiild has released his new single “Bon Voyage” via Avant Garden/4th & Broadway (Def Jam Recordings, Inc.).
The Academic Announce Sitting Pretty Tour of North America Photo
The Academic Announce 'Sitting Pretty' Tour of North America
News of The Academic’s US tour comes after the announcement of European dates, which begin in Glasgow, Scotland on release day, before touching down in major metropoles such as Paris, London, Berlin, and Amsterdam. It’s been an eventful time for the band with rollicking new single “Pushing Up Daisies” arriving in late October.

