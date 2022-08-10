Riot Fest Announces 2022 After Shows
Tickets are on sale at 10am on Thursday.
Riot Fest is announcing an all-star line-up of after shows! Multiple venues across Chicago will host incredible bands Thursday, September 15 through Sunday, September 18.
Highlights include Thursday, Get Up Kids, Alkaline Trio, Action Bronson and Jimmy Eat World along with Jawbox, along with Alexisonfire, The Academy Is...along with The Maine and many others. Full album plays include Thursday performing Full Collapse and Jeff Rosenstock performing SKA DREAM.
Tickets are on sale at 10am on Thursday, and $2 (per ticket) from select shows will be donated to support the humanitarian relief efforts and aid to the people of Ukraine. In addition, Riot Fest will match all donations, with the proceeds going to local community organizations at our home, Douglass Park.
Riot Fest 2022 After Shows
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
Alkaline Trio
Metro
Doors: TBD // 18+
TICKETS: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/2335418/
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
Anberlin
Reggies
Doors: 10 PM // 17+
TICKETS: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/riot-fest-late-night-anberlin-reggies-rock-club-tickets/12391035
Obscura
Produced by SioBast and Dannie Diesel
Empty Bottle
Doors: 11 PM // 21+
TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/riot-fest-late-night-obscura-tickets-399765117227
The Maine
Bottom Lounge
Doors: 10 PM // 17+
TICKETS: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/riot-fest-late-night-the-bottom-lounge-tickets/12391605?pl=bl
PVRIS
Performing White Noise and All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell
Cobra Lounge
Doors: 10 PM // 17+
TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pvris-tickets-399591909157
Sunny Day Real Estate
w/ The Appleseed Cast
Metro
Doors: 10 PM // 18+
TICKETS: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/5026803/
Action Bronson
Concord Music Hall
Doors: 10 PM // 17+
TICKETS: https://www.axs.com/events/443867/action-bronson-tickets9/16
The Get Up Kids
w/ Sparta
Chop Shop
Doors: 10 PM // 18+
TICKETS: https://link.dice.fm/thegetupkids
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
Thursday
Performing Full Collapse
w/ Anthony Green
Reggies
Doors: 10 PM // 17+
TICKETS: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/riot-fest-late-night-thursday-reggies-rock-club-tickets/12391205
Bully
Empty Bottle
Doors: 10 PM // 21+
TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/riot-fest-late-night-bully-tickets-399759169437
Alexisonfire
w/ War on Women
Bottom Lounge
Doors: 10 PM // 17+
TICKETS: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/riot-fest-late-night-alexisonfire-bottom-lounge-tickets/12391685?pl=bl
Jawbox
w/ Bird Hands
Cobra Lounge
Doors: 10 PM // 17+
TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jawbox-tickets-399605570017
Jimmy Eat World
w/ Charity Bliss
Metro
Doors: 10 PM // 18+
TICKETS:https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/5026803/
The Academy Is...
w/ Midtown and Jon Walker
Concord Music Hall
Doors: 10 PM // 17+
TICKETS: https://www.axs.com/events/443869/the-academy-is-tickets
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
Jeff Rosenstock
*Performing SKA DREAM
w/ Small Crush
(will have final details on event name shortly)
Bottom Lounge
Doors: 10 PM // 17+
TICKETS: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/riot-fest-late-night-jeff-bottom-lounge-tickets/12391715?pl=bl
FEAR
Reggies
Doors: 10 PM // 17+
TICKETS: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/riot-fest-late-night-fear-reggies-rock-club-tickets/12392605