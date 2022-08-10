Riot Fest Announces 2022 After Shows

Riot Fest is announcing an all-star line-up of after shows! Multiple venues across Chicago will host incredible bands Thursday, September 15 through Sunday, September 18.

Highlights include Thursday, Get Up Kids, Alkaline Trio, Action Bronson and Jimmy Eat World along with Jawbox, along with Alexisonfire, The Academy Is...along with The Maine and many others. Full album plays include Thursday performing Full Collapse and Jeff Rosenstock performing SKA DREAM.

Tickets are on sale at 10am on Thursday, and $2 (per ticket) from select shows will be donated to support the humanitarian relief efforts and aid to the people of Ukraine. In addition, Riot Fest will match all donations, with the proceeds going to local community organizations at our home, Douglass Park.

Riot Fest 2022 After Shows

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Alkaline Trio

Metro

Doors: TBD // 18+

TICKETS: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/2335418/

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Anberlin

Reggies

Doors: 10 PM // 17+

TICKETS: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/riot-fest-late-night-anberlin-reggies-rock-club-tickets/12391035

Obscura

Produced by SioBast and Dannie Diesel

Empty Bottle

Doors: 11 PM // 21+

TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/riot-fest-late-night-obscura-tickets-399765117227

The Maine

Bottom Lounge

Doors: 10 PM // 17+

TICKETS: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/riot-fest-late-night-the-bottom-lounge-tickets/12391605?pl=bl

PVRIS

Performing White Noise and All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell

Cobra Lounge

Doors: 10 PM // 17+

TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pvris-tickets-399591909157

Sunny Day Real Estate

w/ The Appleseed Cast

Metro

Doors: 10 PM // 18+

TICKETS: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/5026803/

Action Bronson

Concord Music Hall

Doors: 10 PM // 17+

TICKETS: https://www.axs.com/events/443867/action-bronson-tickets9/16

The Get Up Kids

w/ Sparta

Chop Shop

Doors: 10 PM // 18+

TICKETS: https://link.dice.fm/thegetupkids

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Thursday

Performing Full Collapse

w/ Anthony Green

Reggies

Doors: 10 PM // 17+

TICKETS: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/riot-fest-late-night-thursday-reggies-rock-club-tickets/12391205

Bully

Empty Bottle

Doors: 10 PM // 21+

TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/riot-fest-late-night-bully-tickets-399759169437

Alexisonfire

w/ War on Women

Bottom Lounge

Doors: 10 PM // 17+

TICKETS: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/riot-fest-late-night-alexisonfire-bottom-lounge-tickets/12391685?pl=bl

Jawbox

w/ Bird Hands

Cobra Lounge

Doors: 10 PM // 17+

TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jawbox-tickets-399605570017

Jimmy Eat World

w/ Charity Bliss

Metro

Doors: 10 PM // 18+

TICKETS:https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/5026803/

The Academy Is...

w/ Midtown and Jon Walker

Concord Music Hall

Doors: 10 PM // 17+

TICKETS: https://www.axs.com/events/443869/the-academy-is-tickets

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Jeff Rosenstock

*Performing SKA DREAM

w/ Small Crush

Bottom Lounge

Doors: 10 PM // 17+

TICKETS: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/riot-fest-late-night-jeff-bottom-lounge-tickets/12391715?pl=bl

FEAR

Reggies

Doors: 10 PM // 17+

TICKETS: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/riot-fest-late-night-fear-reggies-rock-club-tickets/12392605