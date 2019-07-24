Riot Fest Announces 2019 Daily Lineup

Riot Fest has unveiled its daily lineup for the 2019 festival, with a very special deal: single-day tickets will be priced at $49.98 for a very limited time. 1-day and 2-day tickets are on sale now.

Friday's headliners Blink-182 (performing Enema of the State), The Flaming Lips (performing Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots) and Jawbreaker will be joined by Rancid, Violent Femmes, Descendents and more; Saturday will be helmed by Slayer (playing their final Chicago & Milwaukee area show), Rise Against, and Bloc Party (performing Silent Alarm), joined by Die Antwoord, Manchester Orchestra, The Story So Far and many more; Sunday's headliners include the recently reunited Bikini Kill, The Raconteurs (their first Chicago show in 11 years), Ween (performing The Mollusk), Patti Smith and her band, and Taking Back Sunday (performing Tell All Your Friends + Louder Now)-leading a slew of killer bands to close out the fest.

Tickets + Lineup: https://riotfest.org/lineup

Set times, along with the Riot Fest 2019 after shows, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Founded in 2005, Riot Fest features the best of punk, rock 'n' roll, hip hop, metal, alternative, and just about everything in between. Founder Riot Mike is credited with helping to reunite iconic bands like Naked Raygun, the Replacements, the Misfits, and Jawbreaker, among other reunions-a staple feature of Riot Fest, alongside the full album performances, freak shows, carnival rides, and occasional butter sculptures.

Full Album Performances:

Against Me! - Reinventing Axl Rose + Transgender Dysphoria Blues

Avail - Over The James

Blink-182 - Enema of the State (20th Anniversary) Bloc Party - Silent Alarm (15th Anniversary)

Dashboard Confessional - The Places You Have Come To Fear The Most

The Flaming Lips - Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots

Glassjaw - Worship and Tribute

The Selecter - Too Much Pressure

Senses Fail - From the Depths of Dreams + Let It Enfold You

Taking Back Sunday - Tell All Your Friends + Louder Now

Ween - The Mollusk

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

BLINK-182 | THE FLAMING LIPS | JAWBREAKER I RANCID | VIOLENT FEMMES | DESCENDENTS | DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL I PENNYWISE |cSPARRER | NECK DEEP | HOT SNAKES | LUCERO | SENSES FAIL I GLASSJAW | THE GET UP KIDS | HOT WATER MUSIC | ANTI-FLAG | H20 | HOT MULLIGAN I I DON'T KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME | CAROLINE ROSE | MAT KEREKES | ANGEL DU$T I THE GARDEN | PKEW PKEW PKEW | PINK FLY | NO PARENTS | THIN LIPS | YOURS TRULY | CAN'T SWIM

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

SLAYER (FINAL CHICAGO & MILWAUKEE SHOW) | RISE AGAINST | BLOC PARTY

DIE ANTWOORD | MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA | THE STORY SO FAR | AVAIL I THE STRUTS | PVRIS | ANTHRAX | TESTAMENT | ANDREW W.K. | GWAR | TURNOVER I SENSES FAIL | THE SELECTER | THE DAMNED THINGS | GRANDSON | TURNSTILE I SURFER BLOOD | CURSIVE | THE HU | PROF | CHERRY GLAZERR | MASKED INTRUDER | DRAKULAS I MICROWAVE | LANDO CHILL | CLEOPATRICK | ELDER BROTHER | MONARCHY OVER MONDAY

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

BIKINI KILL | THE RACONTEURS | WEEN

PATTI SMITH AND HER BAND | TAKING BACK SUNDAY | THE B-52S | AGAINST ME!

THE STARTING LINE | STREETLIGHT MANIFESTO | BOB MOULD | AMERICAN FOOTBALL

VILLAGE PEOPLE | RIDE | GUIDED BY VOICES | LESS THAN JAKE | NICK LOWE WITH LOS STRAITJACKETS I FRANK IERO AND THE FUTURE VIOLENTS | SAVE FERRIS | THE ERGS! | WHITE REAPER | TEENAGE BOTTLEROCKET I DAVE HAUSE AND THE MERMAID| THIS WILD LIFE | DEAD SWORDS | THE BEACHES | SINCERE ENGINEER I SKATING POLLY | ULTRA Q | KALI MASI | GANSER | RAMONA





