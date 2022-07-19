Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Riot Fest 2022 Adds Taking Back Sunday, Coolio, and More

Riot Fest 2022 Adds Taking Back Sunday, Coolio, and More

The festival will take place September 16-18 in Douglass Park.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 19, 2022  

Fans of Riot Fest rejoice! Taking Back Sunday, Coolio, Marky Ramone's Blitzkrieg, Zola Jesus, Reece Young, Poliça and cumgirl8 join the diverse lineup of bands playing September 16-18 in Douglass Park.

With over 17 million records sold and 8 million Youtube Streams worldwide, Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum recording artist Coolio is an artist known around the world as a master of extraordinary reinvention. Perennial Riot Fest favorite, Taking Back Sunday, will return once again to stake their claim as one of the most beloved bands at the fest. Marky Ramone is best known for his tenure spent drumming for the legendary Ramones and will be performing a set of their classics with Marky Ramone's Blitzkrieg.

Now in its 17th year, the festival features headlining acts My Chemical Romance on Friday, The Original Misfits on Saturday, and Nine Inch Nails on Sunday. Notable first-timers for Riot Fest 2022 include beloved indie rockers Yeah Yeah Yeahs; the pivotal goth rock group Bauhaus; a reunited Sunny Day Real Estate; as well as first-time sets from Portugal. The Man, Yungblud, Placebo, Jeff Rosenstock, Lunachicks, The Linda Lindas, and Lucky Boys Confusion.

2022 offers an exciting array of bands playing full albums - The Original Misfits will perform their classic, Walk Among Us to celebrate its 40th anniversary, Yellowcard will perform Ocean Avenue, The Menzingers will play On The Impossible Past for its 10th anniversary, Rocket from the Crypt play will Group Sounds, The Get Up Kids will perform 4 Minute Mile for its 25th anniversary and the mighty Fear will play The Record to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Attendees will also enjoy reunion sets from Yellowcard (performing their sole 2022 show at this year's Riot Fest), The Academy Is... and Midtown-as well as returning punk heroes like Alkaline Trio, Bad Religion, and Descendents, hip-hop acts like Ice Cube and Action Bronson, and fest favorites Sleater-Kinney, Jimmy Eat World, The Front Bottoms, and The Wonder Years. Over 90 acts will play across 3 days and 5 stages.



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


The Interrupters Release 'As We Live' Featuring Tim Armstrong and Rhoda Dakar
July 19, 2022

Los Angeles band, The Interrupters, have released their bouncy new song “As We Live” featuring legendary artists Tim Armstrong of Rancid/Operation Ivy and Rhoda Dakar of The Bodysnatchers. “As We Live” marks the group’s fourth single pulled from their eagerly-awaited full-length In The Wild. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
THE WOMAN KING With Viola Davis to Premiere at Toronto Film Festival
July 19, 2022

Inspired by true events, The Woman King follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca (Oscar®-winner Viola Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. Some things are worth fighting for. The film also features Adrienne Warren and Lashana Lynch.
Cypress Hill Announce Return of Their Annual Haunted Hill Shows
July 19, 2022

The group will be joined by a lineup of openers including Sick of it All and ILL Bill for the first two dates. They then make their way to Los Angeles, closing with a homecoming show at the Palladium on October 29 with opening performances from Everlast, Fishbone, and N8NOFACE. Check out the complete list of show dates now!
Rose City Band Announces U.S. East Coast/Midwest Tour
July 19, 2022

The band draws on guitarist Ripley Johnson's (Wooden Shjips/Moon Duo) deep links into the Portland underground music scene, featuring Thrill Jockey labelmate Dewey Mahood (Plankton Wat) on bass and Mahood's collaborator Dustin Dybvig on drums, alongside Barry Walker on pedal steel, Paul Hasenberg on keyboards and Zach Birdwell on acoustic guitar.
Justine Blazer Debuts New Blues Single 'Bad Love'
July 19, 2022

Multi-genre singer/songwriter, producer, recording artist and proud member of the Recording Academy (and a Grammy Voter since 2020), Justine Blazer, recently released her debut contemporary blues single 'Bad Love.' She was a Grammy contender in 2021 for seven categories. Listen to the new single now!