Rinse Announces Acquisition of London's Kool FM

From humble beginnings as a pirate radio station, Rinse has been a driving force behind some of the UK’s most influential music movements for over 25 years.

Jan. 30, 2023  

Today [Monday 30th January], kicking off 2023 in style Rinse continues its mission to support and champion UK underground music as it announces its acquisition of London's iconic Kool FM, one of London's original pirate radio stations that gave birth to Jungle/Dnb in the early 90s. Whilst currently off air, Rinse are working on an exciting relaunch, with a new lineup of DJs across the spectrum of drum and bass, jungle and old skool.

Speaking on the acquisition, Rinse FM's founder Geeneus says:

Around the age of 12 years old I was introduced to pirate radio by some of my older cousins. I spent most of my time trying to figure out what was going on and get more understanding of Pirate radio, but it wasn't long after that I stumbled upon Kool FM 94.5 and it soon became an obsession. Starting Rinse for me was based on the passion and love I had for Kool FM. To be able to join the Pirate radio community and say we are joining the fight to showcase true underground music created in our community was something I was extremely proud of. It led me to dedicate my life to helping the underground, searching for talent and encouraging young creatives from our background to try. We created a platform that I hope has helped many, and for that I have Kool FM to thank. Soooo! being able to say in words that after 31 years of hard work, Eastman and Suzy have decided to pass the baton over to us to continue the Kool Legacy. I can't even begin to explain how I'd feel if I could tell the 15 year old me I would one day own Kool FM and Jungle Fever. It is beyond a privilege and I hope to do it justice. Thank you to Kool, Eastman And Suzy for trusting me with this. It means a lot. Kool FM, Jungle Fever - Lets Goooo!

Eastman adds:

31 years is a long time out of anyone's life so it is with deep sadness that Suzy & myself have come to the decision to retire from radio and pass the ownership and running of Kool on. Geeneus has an excellent track record of achievements in radio and also has first class knowledge of Kool and myself as we worked together on the roofs putting Kool & Rinse on. Back in the day he was a big Kool listener and took inspiration from Kool and the way we ran the station. His love for Kool is 100% and that's why we have put trust in Gee to get Kool to the next level. We must say thank you to those who have helped with the running of Kool or been a part of Kool in any way over the past 31 years. It's been a massive, life changing journey for Suzy & myself. This is not the end, this is a new beginning for Kool. Thank you all for your support.

Stay tuned for more information soon.

From humble beginnings as a pirate radio station, Rinse has been a driving force behind some of the UK's most influential music movements for over 25 years, playing an instrumental role in the development of genres like Grime, Dubstep, Garage and Funky. The star-studded Rinse alumni counts the likes of Wiley, Katy B, Dizzee Rascal, Skream, Hessle Audio, Josey Rebelle, Maya Jama & Julie Adenuga amongst its peers. Founded in 1994 by pioneering DJ's Geeneus and Slimzee, Rinse dominated London's clandestine airwaves before gaining an FM licence in 2011, allowing them to broadcast nationwide on 106.8FM & DAB.

An organisation with community at its core, Rinse has grown far beyond the airways. 2003 saw the launch of their own record label with releases from the likes of Suspect, P Money, Route94 and Skepta to name a few. Rinse has also helped to shape the face of club culture in the UK, responsible for iconic events around the UK, as well as big names such as Yellow.

Over the past year, Rinse's electronic label has grown from strength to strength and seen a huge amount of success with releases from some of the UK scenes most vital names including Club Glow, Katy B and most notably Watch The Ride x Nia Archives with their summer 2023 defining banger that was triple playlisted across BBC Radio 1, 6Music and 1Xtra "Mash Up The Dance".



