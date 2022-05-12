Rick Hyde & Rome Streetz Release New Single 'Poza'

One of the rising talents from Benny The Butcher's BSF imprint (and currently on the road with Griselda for their just-launched Claire's Back Tour, Rick Hyde will be releasing a new EP, STIMA, on 5-27-22.

In addition to announcing his new EP, Rick Hyde has released the project's first single, "POZA," which features Rome Streetz and is produced by The Alchemist.

"Working with Uncle Al (The Alchemist) is a blessing, it's like being a basketball player and getting to train with your favorite legend. Like Jayson Tatum getting trained by Kobe" Rick Hyde offered.

"Al's brain is in constant motion and you can tell by the output. It forces you to lock in sonically and put forth your best effort. I wanted to connect with Rome Streetz on this one to further deliver the aesthetic of the Griselda sound. We both are next up in our respected camps and the continuity shows on this track."

Rick Hyde's STIMA EP will be released on 5-27-22 and features appearances from Benny The Butcher and Rome Streetz and production from The Alchemist, Daringer and Rick himself.

Listen to the new single here: