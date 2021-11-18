Richard Lynch Releases 'Christmas Time' Single

The Lynch-penned single is out on November 12th. The single artwork and video features photos of Richard's family.

"I've got a few old friends in my life

My daughter and grandkids are in my life

And when it's Christmas time,

They mean the most to me

Family and neighbors are in my life

And my forever best friend is my wife

And when it's Christmas Time, she means the most to me"

-Richard Lynch "Christmas Time"

If it's one thing that anyone knows for certain about Ohio-based country music artist Richard Lynch, is that family is at the forefront of his music and his life. The multiple iTunes chart-topping singer-songwriter has written and recorded songs about "Daddy's Radio," "Daddy's Guitar," and his most recent hit, "Grandpappy." Now, Richard has released his third Christmas single, "Christmas Time."

"Christmas Time" follows 2020's light-hearted "I Saw Santa Bailin' Hay" and 2019's equally jovial "I Saw Santa Fishin'." Both of those songs received radio airplay and streaming success around the world. "Christmas Time" is a more sentimental departure for Lynch. The cover art and video for the single features photos of Lynch's family.

"Yes, I know I'm getting older

And sentimental as time goes by

But when the weather starts getting colder

And I can see those Christmas lights

Oh I'm a kid again and Grandpa threw a log on the fire"

Over the past 3 decades, Richard Lynch has compiled a long list of country hits and chart-toppers on both domestic and international sales and radio airplay charts, including two #1 iTunes chart singles, multiple #1 New Music Weekly radio songs, #1 IndieWorld and Roots Music Report chart tracks and a Christian Music Weekly Top 20 single. Richard has been in Billboard Magazine, Taste Of Country, The Boot, CCM Magazine, Country Music People, and countless others. He has also appeared on WSM Radio Nashville, RFD TV, Fox TV and more. He has recorded popular duets with legendary artists like Ronnie McDowell and Leona Williams, as well as Grammy Winner, Rhonda Vincent. Richard Lynch is a proud member of the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame and the Independent Country Music Hall of Fame. Lynch is also the owner of Keepin' It Country Farm in Waynesville, OH and co-founder of Love Tattoo Foundation that assists veterans.