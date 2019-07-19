Rich Brian Releases KIDS Video

Indonesian rapper Rich Brian premieres a new song "Kids" today alongside a Sing J. Lee-directed video.

Produced by Bekon & The Donuts, Frank Dukes and Brian himself, "Kids" continues the themes of lead single "Yellow" with Brian telling his own story and spreading a message of empowerment for all Asian youth. The music video was shot in Brian's hometown of Jakarta and showcases the culture across the city.

Watch the video here:

Of the song Brian says, "I was recording the album in New York and when I wrote this song I remember feeling so inspired, and felt like I wanted to inspire others in the process, the energy in the room was so different, it was one of those songs where everything just came out and I didn't have to try."

"To me, 'Kids' is an anthem," says Lee. "A victory song. For kids of both sides of the world, but it is also an anthem to the kid himself that two years ago took a leap of faith and travelled halfway across the world alone, with only his voice. This video is a homecoming of the Jakarta son. Brian transcends the expectations of each culture he lives in and brings them together into harmony, in a way everyone can understand, into something that sounds like hope."

Since its release, "Yellow" has been streamed over 15 million times and is receiving widespread critical acclaim with Hypebeast saying, "[Brian] speaks honest truths about his crazy rise from a viral sensation to a full-blown artist" and HotNewHipHop calling the song "an intriguing new glimpse at his full potential"

"Yellow" and "Kids" are set to appear on Brian's upcoming album, The Sailor, due July 26on 88rising, exclusively distributed by 12Tone-pre-order here. Limited "Yellow" and The Sailor merchandise is available here.

On The Sailor, Brian is not only feeling changing tides, but motion sickness too. The album is a literal and metaphorical expression of a young man's coming of age story in the public eye, his own changing self in the greater context of the today's world. The album was recorded over the last year between New York, Los Angeles and Jakarta as Brian worked through the success of Amen and traveled the world in its wake.

Rich Brian is 19-year-old Brian Imanuel, born in Jakarta, Indonesia. In 2016, his debut single "Dat $tick" went viral and has since been streamed over 300 million times. After sharing a string of singles featuring guests such as 21 Savage, Offset and Playboi Carti, Brian's debut album, Amen, was released to widespread critical acclaim in 2018. Brian has since gone on to sell out shows across North America, Europe and Asia, and festivals around the world including Bonnaroo and Rolling Loud. Brian currently resides in Los Angeles, California.





