Reverend Baron Unveils 'It's My Turn (to Cry, Cry, Cry)' Ahead of Album Release

Today, Reverend Baron released "It's My Turn (To Cry, Cry, Cry)," the new single from his album From Anywhere (out June 24th via Colemine Records). From the academy of deep soul and no ego, Reverend Baron delivers visions of liquor store East LA, the off-the-freeway dry mirage of slow motion graffiti and lonely seagulls. A nylon stringed zen fog with themes of woozy love, layered dimensions of nostalgia and glazed neighborhood tales that roll in with a natural ease. Reverend Baron calls "It's My Turn (To Cry, Cry, Cry)" "a playful tune on mourning a loss."

Listen to "It's My Turn (To Cry, Cry, Cry)"

After notching a permanent status in the skateboarding orbit as Danny Garcia, as Reverend Baron he transferred his effortless style, dedication and authenticity into music. Practicing a philosophy of demystifying the process and doing it yourself, he has become a proficient multi-instrumentalist, engineer, and producer of his own and other artists' music.

Reverend Baron emerges from the proverbial gray overpass with no sense of urgency. He takes a sharp gaze at his surroundings and processes them through a factory of depth and gentle swag to yield a sound that sits as easy as fallen molasses on the bodega shelf. The songs are an unassuming invitation to either walk through the doorway or lean on the wall outside, either way something beautiful and rare.

From Anywhere Tracklist:

1. Fool On The Ave

2. It's My Turn (To Cry, Cry, Cry)

3. Vicky's Town

4. Advocate

5. Mind Like A River

6. I See You Runnin'

7. Sleep Wakes Me Up

8. On The Roundabout

9. To Meet Myself

10. In The Nowheres

Photo Credits: Chad Dolan