Rett Madison Announces 2024 U.S. Headline Tour Dates

Tickets are on sale now.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album
Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour
Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now Photo 3 Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now
Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February Photo 4 Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February

Rett Madison Announces 2024 U.S. Headline Tour Dates

Buzzing as an artist to watch in 2024, Los Angeles-based vocalist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rett Madison announces a string of headline tour dates today. After hitting the road for a run of dates supporting John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats and Bailen, the headline tour kicks off on March 25 in Kansas City, MO before wrapping up in Louisville, KY on April 2. Tickets are on sale now — purchase HERE.

Madison continues to tour in support of her acclaimed new album, One for Jackie, out now via Warner Records/War Buddha Records—listen HERE.

Inciting widespread critical applause, One for Jackie is a tribute to Madison's mom, who struggled with depression, PTSD and alcoholism for Madison's whole life before she passed by suicide in 2019, leaving her only child with the harrowing responsibility to try and better understand her mother while she mourned her. “Writing this album, I was moving through grief,” Madison says. “It was part of my healing process.”

One for Jackie features a collaboration with Iron & Wine in addition to lead singles “One for Jackie, One for Crystal,” “Skydiving” and “Fortune Teller.” Watch Madison's performance of standout “Flea Market” on Late Night with Seth Meyers HERE

Recorded in Tornillo, Texas at the storied Sonic Ranch and produced by the Grammy Award-winning Tyler Chester (Madison Cunningham, Sara Bareilles, Watkins Family Hour), One for Jackie simultaneously borrows from legendary storytellers of the past like Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen while cementing itself as an American classic for fans of Phoebe Bridgers, Angel Olsen and Brandi Carlile.

Between Madison's gutting lyrics, her singular voice and her exacting creative vision, One for Jackie immerses the listener in Madison's grief, relying on memory and raw emotion to paint a lasting picture of Jackie. Rather than flattening and sanctifying her mother in the wake of her death, Madison portrays Jackie in all her glory and complexity. The result is an album that brings Jackie to life.

In addition to her newly announced dates, Madison will perform at Carnegie Hall on February 23 at The Piano Recital alongside Mandy Moore, Margo Price, Meg Duffy, and others—get tickets HERE. Last year, she wrapped a run of dates with Grace Potter, The Head And The Heart, Andy Grammer, Fitz & The Tantrums, and Medium Build and played her first headline show in London. She was also recently spotlighted in a Mixtape Moments segment on CBS Mornings.

RETT MADISON LIVE

February 23—New York, NY—Carnegie Hall

February 29—Los Angeles, CA—Teragram Ballroom +

March 1—San Francisco, CA—Grace Cathedral +

March 2—Seattle, WA—Neptune Theater +

March 3—Portland, OR—Aladdin Theater +

March 15—Boulder, CO—Fox Theater *

March 16—Denver, CO—Bluebird Theater *

March 19—Santa Fe, NM—Meow Wolf *

March 21—Dallas, TX—Deep Ellum Art Co *

March 22—Austin, TX—Antone's *

March 23—Houston, TX—The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues *

March 25—Kansas City, MO—The Encore Room at Uptown Theater

March 26—Minneapolis, MN—Icehouse

March 27—Milwaukee, WI—Shank Hall

March 28—Chicago, IL—Beat Kitchen

March 30—Davenport, IA—Racoon Hotel

April 1—Columbus, OH—Rumba Cafe

April 2—Louisville, KY—Zanzabar

+ with John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats

* with Bailen

photo by Mikayla Miller



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Chastity Announces Trilogy 3xLP Collection & North American Tour Photo
Chastity Announces 'Trilogy' 3xLP Collection & North American Tour

This March, Chastity will release a limited edition 3xLP set that celebrates their complete trilogy of albums including Death Lust, Homemade Satan and Suffer Summer. Each comes with a special 12' x 12' print housed in a resealable polybag and brought together by a full-color obi-strip numbered out of 100.

2
Blake Rose Releases New Single Suddenly Okay From New EP Photo
Blake Rose Releases New Single 'Suddenly Okay' From New EP

Blake Rose returns with his new single 'Suddenly Okay,' taken from his upcoming EP 'Love / Attachment Vol. 1.' The track showcases Blake's infectious guitar-lead anthems and explores the aftermath of a breakup. Watch the official music video directed by Johnny Chew. Blake Rose's music continues to captivate audiences, with over 350 million streams.

3
Willie Jones Covers Ushers OMG In New Apple Music Sessions EP Photo
Willie Jones Covers Usher's 'OMG' In New Apple Music Sessions EP

Louisiana-born artist Willie Jones releases his rendition of Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show performer, USHER's “Omg” as part of a new Apple Music Sessions EP. To celebrate the release, Jones sat down for an interview with Zane Lowe's Apple Music 1 and was featured on the cover of Apple Music's New Music Daily playlist.

4
Video: Lola Brooke Unveils God Bless All the Rappers Music Video Photo
Video: Lola Brooke Unveils 'God Bless All the Rappers' Music Video

LOLA BROOKE has released the official music video for her powerful song 'God Bless All the Rappers.' The base-knocking track, which samples “A Child of God (It's Hard to Believe) ' by Millie Jackson was first revealed during the latter part of 2023 with the release of Lola's debut project, Dennis Daughter, which is out now. 

More Hot Stories For You

ENHYPEN Announce Dates & Venues for U.S. Leg of 'Fate Plus' World TourENHYPEN Announce Dates & Venues for U.S. Leg of 'Fate Plus' World Tour
Garbage Announces Details of 'Bleed Like Me' Expanded ReissueGarbage Announces Details of 'Bleed Like Me' Expanded Reissue
Kate Nash Signs To Kill Rock Stars & Drops New Single 'Change'Kate Nash Signs To Kill Rock Stars & Drops New Single 'Change'
Sia Drops Kylie Minogue Collaboration; Releasing New Album in May With Chaka Khan, Paris Hilton & MoreSia Drops Kylie Minogue Collaboration; Releasing New Album in May With Chaka Khan, Paris Hilton & More

Videos

Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Perform 'This Time' Video
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Perform 'This Time'
Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker Sing 'I Will Never Leave You' From SIDE SHOW Video
Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker Sing 'I Will Never Leave You' From SIDE SHOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
SPAMALOT
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
SWEENEY TODD