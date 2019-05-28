Reputante's LIVING IN THE DARK AGE EP Out Now

Commemorating the 10 year anniversary of Julian Casablancas' Cult Records and their May 28/29 Pop Up in NYC, Reputante today released a five song EP - its first new music since 2013's Cult release Oceanside. Fronted by vocalist James Levy and produced by Jimmy Giannopoulos (Lolawolf, CREWSHADE), Living in the Dark includes 5 indie rock songs recorded in Brooklyn, NY. The band's previous EP, Oceanside included "Deep Set Eyes," which was playlisted on Sirius XMU and was a KEXP "Song of the Day" and Safe n' Sound (Michelle Williams video).

The new Reputante EP comes at an active time for singer James Levy, who recently released "Songs of Love" -- the first single from new album Somebody. This Friday, May 31st, Levy releases a second single "What Do I Know?"

These releases coincide with Levy's collaboration with Charles Bradley on "Lucifer" (also out Fri., 5/31) and "Lonely as You Are," which Rolling Stone called a "devastating masterclass" and Atwood Magazine called "one of the strongest soul songs of the year."

Long seen as one of the NYC Lower East Side's most recognizable indie vocalists and songwriters, Levy is the ultimate "artist's artist" stepping into the spotlight after a recent move to Nashville. Hugo White of The Maccabees in the NME called early LP Rotten Love one of the greatest albums you've never heard. The Strokes' Julian Casablancas scooped up Reputante for his label Cult Records. In 2012 Levy linked with Coldplay's Guy Berryman who produced Pray To Be Free, a duet album with Levy and Allison Pierce. Levy's been playlisted on Sirius XMU, BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music and had KEXP's Song of the Day.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You