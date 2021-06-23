Reno McCarthy Releases New Single & Video for 'Nightout'

Triple threat singer, songwriter and producer, Reno McCarthy, released his new pulsating, funk inspired single, "Nightout" (stream). Clocking in at just under three minutes, the groovy track was produced by Reno McCarthy along with Arthur Bourdon-Durocher and Patrice Pruneau at Studio Piccolo in Reno's hometown of Montreal.

Today Reno McCarthy is pleased to present the official video for the track (watch). The neo-noir styled video is unexpectedly gritty and dark as it plays as a window into a restless mind. McCarthy's performance is raw, unpredictable and, ultimately, strikingly intimate. The Nightout video was produced in a DIY setting by Reno himself along with close friends, Charles-David Dubé, Mariève Harel-Michon and Camille Dostaler.

Originally, "Nightout" was demoed in a friend's Ottawa basement/studio, following the death of Reno's father in 2018. While dealing with the loss, he took a new approach to writing: the guitars took a step back, and the focus was more about the lyrics touching on romantic vulnerability and insecurity while offering sharp and intriguing contrasts.

About "Nightout," Reno says: "The jam! I was inspired by really immediate, dry and in your face grooves à la Prince and Justin Timberlake. Sexy basslines and confident falsetto hooks. I thought it would be surprisingly genuine if the super self-assured musical backdrop was complemented by lyrics that were all about insecurity. The song is both wearing the mask and revealing a frightened face."

"It was important to me that the music video for 'Nightout' set the right tone," comments Reno. "On first listen, the track would've lent itself well to a glam/glittery and lush vibe, but I really wanted to bring in a more rough, rock aesthetic. I wanted the darkness of the song to shine through. That's where the idea of a more intimate, lo-fi, and DIY video came from, and why I chose to work with personal friends as opposed to more seasoned pros."

