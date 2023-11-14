Reneé Rapp Enlists Coco Jones For 'Tummy Hurts' Remix

The remix will be featured on the deluxe edition of "Snow Angel," out Friday, November 27.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

Reneé Rapp Enlists Coco Jones For 'Tummy Hurts' Remix

Reneé Rapp has announced that she will be released a remix of "Tummy Hurts" with Grammy-nominee Coco Jones on Friday, November 17.

The remix will be part of the deluxe edition of the singer's debut album, "Snow Angel," which will also be released on Friday. Following the conclusion of her U.S. headline tour, the deluxe album wil feature new tracks to build on to the acclaimed LP. Pre-save the new deluxe album here.

Reneé Rapp is a critically acclaimed multi-hyphenate with experience in music, film / TV acting, and Broadway. The North Carolina native’s career took off when she landed the coveted role of Regina George in the Tony-nominated Mean Girls musical on Broadway in 2019. Shortly after, she found widespread recognition and praise for her performance as Leighton on the HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls written by Mindy Kaling.

Rapp then turned her attention back to music, sharing her threadbare insecurities on debut single “Tattoos.” Since then, her songs have caught on like wildfire with listeners.

The multi-hyphenate's entire debut headline tour sold out in a matter of minutes, her inspiring single “Too Well” has impacted the Top 40, and her discography has amassed over 200 million streams and counting. Her upcoming sold out ‘Snow Hard Feelings’ Tour, which kicks off in September with support from Alexander 23 and Towa Bird, sold over 65K tickets within the first 24 hours alone.

Not only that, she will be reprising the role of Regina George in the forthcoming movie musical adaptation of the Broadway musical Mean Girls. Rapp's 2022 debut EP Everything to Everyone, as well as its deluxe edition, firmly established her pop staying power, while her debut LP, Snow Angel, is primed to fully showcase the hitmaker's vulnerable approach to songwriting and stunning vocal range.

Coco Jones released her debut EP, "What I Didn't Tell You," under the label High Standardz / Def Jam in November 2022.  The lead single, "ICU," has catapulted her to success. She recently received four 2024 Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist, Best R&B Song, Best R&B Performance, and Best Traditional R&B Performances.



