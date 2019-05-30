Redd Kross To Release 'Beyond the Door'

On August 23 Merge Records will release the much anticipated Redd Kross LP Beyond the Door. Today, Redd Kross shares Beyond The Door release details as well the title track which premiered at Stereogum and is available on all streaming platforms. Beyond the Door can be pre-ordered now on CD, digitally, and on limited-edition opaque purple Peak Vinyl in the Merge store. Redd Kross have also announced a massive fall tour with The Melvins which kicks off on September 3 in San Diego and includes shows in major markets including Los Angeles, Seattle, Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn and more. All upcoming shows are listed below.

Beyond the Door is an album inspired by the band's "total commitment to having the best f*cking time we can have while we're all still here" (what they like to call "the Party"). It's a rock and roll record and a celebration of everything brothers Jeff and Steven McDonald love, from cultures both high and low. Musically, it's guitars, bass, and drums topped with a generous portion of sweet vocal melodies often delivered with an ambiguous edge.

Beyond the Door marks Redd Kross' most collaborative record to date. Steven describes this evolution: "Jeff is still very much the driving force behind the compositions, but with more help from me than ever. Jeff and I haven't shared this much of the writing and singing since Born Innocent in 1981." Guitarist Jason Shapiro and drummer Dale Crover (Melvins, OFF!) are longtime members of the Redd Kross live band, but this album marks the pair's recorded debut with the group. Mixed in Los Angeles by Steven McDonald, Beyond the Door includes notable guest appearances from Anna Waronker (That Dog), Ger' Fennelly, Buzz Osborne (Melvins), and Josh Klinghoffer.

On the surface, the album title is a playful reference to an Italian horror film the McDonald brothers watched as children, a loose rip-off of both The Exorcist and Rosemary's Baby that stars Juliet Mills of '70s television program Nanny and the Professor. But like all things Redd Kross, it would be a sad injustice to stop digging there. No one knows what lies Beyond the Door... but we're all in front of it.

Inspirations as varied as K-pop, glitter gangs, embarrassed tweens, long-term relationships, a mysterious character named Fant'stico Roberto, and much more all contributed to Beyond the Door,an album that lures the listener into Redd Kross' secret club full of riddles and inside jokes, with the ultimate reward of the perfect pop moment!

Redd Kross on Tour With The Melvins:

09/03 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

09/04 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

09/05 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

09/07 - Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

09/08 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

09/10 - Eugene, OR @ Wow Hall

09/11 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

09/13 - Seattle, WA @ Neumo's

09/14 - Seattle, WA @ Neumo's

09/15 - Spokane, WA @ The Big Dipper

09/16 - Missoula, MT @ Top Hat Lounge

09/17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

09/19 - Ft. Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

09/20 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

09/22 - Kansas City, MO @ The Record Bar

09/23 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

09/24 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

09/25 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

09/26 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

09/27 - St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

09/28 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

09/30 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

10/01 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

10/02 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

10/03 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/04 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

10/05 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Red Theatre

10/07 - Syracuse, NY @ Wescott Theatre

10/08 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/09 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

10/10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/11 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

10/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

10/13 - Baltimore, MD @ Otto Bar

10/15 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

10/16 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

10/17 - Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre

10/18 - Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

10/19 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

10/21 - Orlando, FL @ The Social

10/22 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Rom

10/23 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

10/25 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

10/26 - New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

10/27 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon

10/28 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio

10/29 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

10/30 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

10/31 - Dallas, TX @ Trees

11/03 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

11/04 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

11/05 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Bunkhouse Saloon





