Recording Academy Hires Ray Starck As Vice President Of Digital Strategy

The Recording Academy® announced today the hire of Ray Starck to Vice President of Digital Strategy. In his role, Starck will lead the Editorial, Digital Media Production and the Product teams and will be responsible for content strategy and website management. Starck will report directly to Chief Operating Officer, Branden Chapman, focusing heavily on web content and consumer interaction.

"We're excited to introduce Ray to the Recording Academy as our VP of Digital Strategy. His experience in applying technology to business practices will bring us sustainable growth and positive change," said Chief Operating Officer of the Recording Academy, Branden Chapman. "We're in the midst of an incredibly transformative time at the Academy and the addition of Ray will keep us nimble as we move into a new era. With such an impressive background and a wide range of expertise, we are excited to see our organization grow."

As Vice President of Digital Strategy, Starck will lead all digital content and website operations. He'll develop digital content strategies across the organization to drive engagement, retention, and channel optimization, and leverage data to advise his teams, all while supporting stakeholder initiatives.

Starck joins the Academy with over 20 years of digital experience. Across his career, he led digital transformation through strategy and innovation with businesses, working directly with development teams to oversee the application of online solutions and marketing operations. Specifically, he was VP of eCommerce, Digital Media, & Retail Technology at Trina Turk, VP of Product Management at Fox Networks Group and Senior Product Director at Yahoo Media Group. He most recently headed eCommerce & Digital Technology at Fiore Management, LCC, advising c-suite executives and consulting on product management, ecommerce and retail trends to deliver tactical analyses on digital transformation. Starck is also an Advisory Board Member at Palomar College participating on the Digital Communication & Design Board of Directors to define course curriculum, technologies, platforms, and direction of digital technologies.

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards® - music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.