Rebelution Release New Single 'Satisfied'

Celebrated reggae/rock band Rebelution have surprised fans with the release of their first new single in almost three years.

Listen to the mesmerizing "Satisfied," a song that finds fulfillment in balancing joy and introspection in equal measure and appreciating the little things; and PRESS HERE to read American Songwriter's "first listen."

"The song is all about being satisfied with where we are," said frontman Eric Rachmany. "As much as Rebelution has grown, it still feels like a tight-knit family between us and the fans. No matter your profession there's always someone in your ear telling you to go bigger and sometimes you forget to enjoy the moment. This song is recognizing and praising a minimalist attitude and mindset moving forward."

Founded in Isla Vista, CA, the members of Rebelution (Eric Rachmany, Rory Carey, Wesley Finley and Marley D. Williams), have followed their instincts to remarkable success since the release of their breakout 2007 debut, Courage To Grow. In 2009, the band topped the Billboard Reggae Chart for the first of what would be five consecutive #1 records; in 2014, they boasted the highest-selling reggae release of the year; and in 2017, they garnered a GRAMMY nomination for Best Reggae Album. Relix hailed the group as "a leading voice in their scene," while Billboard raved that the band "weaves hypnotic threads of alt-rock and pop, retro-funk, blues, dub, [and] even traditional Middle Eastern strains into their bubbling, one-drop reggae groove." Rebelution's transcendent live performances, meanwhile, have taken on legendary status, earning the group sell-out headline shows everywhere from Red Rocks to The Greek Theatre along with festival slots at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, ACL, Glastonbury and even their own festival in Jamaica. By the time the COVID-19 pandemic brought things to a screeching halt, the band had been grinding it out on the road for more than a decade-and-a-half.

Over the course of the past year, the band has remained engaged with their loyal fanbase of Rebelutionaries, and just last week they raised over $20,000 to benefit Last Prisoner Project with a one-night-only virtual event, Reflections: Acoustic Sessions and Untold Stories. For more information on how to get involved, please visit www.lastprisonerproject.org and stay tuned for more updates and information from the band coming very soon!

Listen to "Satisfied" here: