Rapper TEDASHII Releases New Singles,

Rapper, public speaker, podcast host, and founding member of Reach Records' 116 Movement, Tedashii's special sauce lies in his distinctive style and ability to transfer pain and struggle into poignant music. Nicknamed TDot, the Texas-born and raised emcee has captivated fans with his energetic sound and booming voice for nearly two decades. While many come into their faith through trial and testimony, Tedashii's next chapter begins with a long hard look in the mirror and with humility that comes from being honest about what he sees and feels.

Tedashii's new double-single Mirror Talk is the outcome of deep self-reflection, a new beginning, and a call to his listeners to witness the transformation that is available on the other side if you're willing to do the work and surrender yourself to God. The two singles featured in the double pack - "Mirror Talk" and "OBJ" - combine style and substance to deliver some of T-Dot's most poignant rap moments.

As soon as the beat drops, Tedashii's confessional lyrics open the track, "I hate what I see in the mirror, what I saw got me scared to face the truth like in a court of law." "Mirror Talk is a very confessional song. It's honest, vulnerable, transformative, and reflects some very personal struggles that I've navigated through," shares Tedashii. "In the first verse of "Mirror Talk," I talk about my struggles with mental health, self-esteem, identity, and even the fear of not fitting in." As you continue to listen, you learn more about the man TDot sees reflected back when he looks in the mirror.

A poised and self-confident Tedashii reintroduces himself with style, flair, and presence on the second song, "OBJ."He channels his iconic vocal tone through an experimental rap performance. He triumphantly announces, "I'm back, and like OBJ, despite everything I've gone through to get here, I'm better than ever!" The song is named after NFL receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and celebrates his NFL journey moving from team to team and ultimately winning a Super Bowl championship. In the opening verse of "OBJ," Tedashii raps, "T-Dot got his groove back/fast-track like that H-O-V, I'm looking back where you at?" The record is a stylistic triumph for the emcee whose recent commercial success found him #1 on the Billboard Christian AC and CHR charts with his 2019 single "Gotta Live" ft. Jordan Feliz.

Before releasing "Mirror Talk", Tedashii released "Lights In The City," a song featured on the Summer 21 Soundtrack presented by Reach Records. In between recording the new music, TDot launched a new podcast called The Dash, and a nonprofit foundation, The Chase Foundation, in honor of his one-year-old son, Chase, who passed away in 2012. He is also hosting and producing a new podcast called The Dash.

With new music on the horizon, producing and hosting the podcast, and even forming a nonprofit, Tedashii brings his life and lessons learned into all he is creating. "This is hard-earned wisdom! I talk about what I have lived and not what I've learned from reading. As a result, I have a renewed sense of awareness and am constantly working on loving myself and pushing forward through insecurities," he says. "My renewed vision for this music is to show people the risk of trusting God with the things we go through. But, it's worth it, and if you can hope, you can eventually heal. Click here to stream Mirror Talk and watch the music video!

About Tedashii Anderson

Tedashii Lavoy Anderson is an artist, public speaker, podcast/radio host, and founding member of Reach Records' 116 Movement. Born in East Texas, he has lived throughout The Lone Star state and currently lives in Atlanta, GA. His name, Tedashii, is a Japanese name that means faithful, righteous, and true. He has released five albums: Never Fold, Below Paradise, Blacklight, Identity Crisis, Kingdom People, and one EP, This Time Around, on Reach Records. Below Paradise debuted at No. 17 on the coveted Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart. Blacklight debuted at No. 2 on the iTunes Hip-Hop chart and No. 8 on the iTunes overall album chart. Identity Crisis charted No. 2 on the Gospel Billboard chart and No. 9 on the Christian Billboard chart.

His hit track "Dum Dum" was featured on the Fox TV Series So You Think You Can Dance, and he has performed on the top-selling 2016 Winter Jam Spectacular Tour. He won "Best Lyric" presenter at the 2016 K-LOVE Awards and performed "Jumped Out The Whip" at the 2015 GMA Dove Awards. He featured on Lecrae's GRAMMY award-winning album Gravity and has over 631K cumulative followers on social media.

Photo Credits: Seth Farmer