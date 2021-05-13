Range Media Partners Signs Producer & Songwriter Justin Tranter

Today Range Media Partners announces they will be representing Justin Tranter (they/them/their) in their myriad of entertainment pursuits. Tranter is one of the most in-demand producers, songwriters and collaborators in music today, with over 50 million single sales, 40 billion streams on Spotify and Youtube alone and dozens of honors including GRAMMY® and Golden Globes® nominations, 14 total BMI Pop Awards, and two consecutive "Songwriter of the Year" titles at the BMI Pop Awards.

This announcement comes on the heels of Justin Bieber's "Sorry," which Tranter co-wrote, becoming Diamond-certified, and as several major film, TV and theater projects are in development, including a musical titled Wild that will be directed by Diane Paulus, written by V (formerly Eve Ensler) and starring Idina Menzel. Tranter's team at Range will be led by Music Partner Michele Harrison and supported by Byron Wetzel, a Managing Partner on the Film and TV side. Tranter joins Range Media Partners' impressive roster of talent, which features actors such as Emilia Clarke, Bradley Cooper, Gabrielle Union, Michael Fassbender, Tom Hardy, Ramy Youssef, and Keira Knightley, directors including Michael Bay, M. Night Shyamalan and Alma Harrell, and musical peers Wale, MAX, Nicole Scherzinger, Midland, D Smoke, with many more to be announced soon.

"For what I want in this next phase of my journey, working with Range feels like not only the best choice but possibly the only choice," says Justin Tranter. "The diverse network of expertise they have created inside their company is perfectly suited to help me achieve my next set of dreams. I'm forever grateful to the stories I've gotten to tell through pop music and will continue working on pop projects that deeply inspire me. However I'm already spreading my wings to tell stories through film, TV and theater and I need a team that can support and elevate those visions. From what I have already seen, the brilliant folks at Range can do just that. I'm beyond excited for this next step of my career and creativity and so grateful to have these new partners to get me to where I'm going."

"Justin is a singular talent, there is no one else like them," says Michele Harrison. "And although they are incredibly accomplished, we at Range feel extremely excited about what's on the horizon for such a multifaceted creative. They are exactly the sort of generational talent we strive to partner with at Range. Justin's heart, vision and of course, raw talent elevates everything and everyone around them. We are honored to represent them and look forward to supporting their ever expanding universe of creativity and storytelling."

Tranter, an ACLU Bill of Rights Award-winning activist, and founder of Facet Records & Facet Publishing, has lended their talents to several of the most iconic albums in recent memory, including Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next (2019), Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia (2020), Lady Gaga's Chromatica (2020), The Chicks' Gaslighter (2020) and Selena Gomez's Rare (2020). Across the past few years they have written regularly with some of the biggest names in music such as Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, King Princess, Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds, Kesha, and more, co-written two television theme songs with Shea Diamond for the HBO original shows We're Here and Equal, appeared as a mentor on NBC's The Voice, and served as the executive producer for the soundtrack to Happiest Season, the acclaimed film that smashed records as Hulu's most-watched original movie debut ever.

Photo Credit: Christopher Patey