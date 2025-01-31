Randy Travis Releases Brand New Single 'Horses In Heaven'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A year in the making, Randy Travis has shared his brand new single, “Horses In Heaven” amidst a heavy week for many. The song, penned by Jon Randall and Matt Nolen, had quite the journey to Country Music Hall of Famer, Travis. It’s a perfect fit for the artist who has been horseback since he, quite literally, was a baby. Harold Traywick, Randy’s late father, was a renowned horse trainer in North Carolina and ensured that his children inherited his skills.

Randy Travis addressed the heaviness of the moment in a statement on his social media, yesterday; “This has been an incredibly hard 24 hours. Last night, many souls were lost in the horrific plane crash in Washington, D.C. and this morning, we lost a dear member of our country music and Warner Music family, publishing giant Ben Vaughn.

"My prayers are with all of the people affected by these losses, including members of our team. Tomorrow's song release, "Horses In Heaven" feels like a timely reminder of God's love and mercy and I hope it brings some comfort to those of us hurting through these tragedies. We have decided to continue with this release and promotion of it, but felt remiss to not share what's on my heart right now... God Bless Ben, the victims of last night's crash and all who are feeling the heaviness of this moment.”

Randy Travis is currently on the More Life Tour with special guest vocalist James Dupré along with his longtime touring band.

More Life Tour 2025 Dates:

Feb. 8 – Scottsdale, Ariz. – Virginia Piper Theatre

Feb. 10 – San Luis Obispo, Calif. – CAL Poly State PAC

Feb. 11 – Bakersfield, Calif. – Fox Theatre

Feb. 12– Santa Barbara, Calif. – Lobero Theatre

Feb. 14 – Monterey, Calif. – Golden State Theatre

Feb. 15 – Visalia, Calif. – Visalia Fox Theatre

Feb. 16 – Sacramento, Calif. – Crest Theatre

Feb. 23 – Mason City, Iowa – North Iowa Community College

March 20 – Cedartown, Ga. – Cedartown PAC

March 21 – Princeton, W.Va. – Chuck Mathena Center

March 22 – Ashland, Ky. – Paramount Theatre

April 10 – Joliet, Ill. – Rialto Square

April 11 – Effingham, Ill. – Effingham Performance Center

April 12 – Renfro Valley, Ky. – Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

April 25 – New Philadelphia, Ohio – Kent State PAC

April 26 – Clarksburg, W.Va. – Robinson Grand PAC

May 9 – The Woodlands, Texas – The High Horse

May 10 – Arlington, Texas – Arlington Music Hall

May 11 – Branson, Mo. – Clay Cooper Theater

About Randy Travis

With lifetime sales exceeding 23 million, Randy Travis is one of the most successful multi-genre artists of all time and a 2016 inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame. He has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1986. His accolades include seven Grammy Awards, 11 Academy of Country Music Awards, 10 American Music Awards, two People’s Choice Awards, seven Music City News Awards, eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association and five Country Music Association Awards. Three of his performances earned CMA Song of the Year honors: “On the Other Hand” (1986), “Forever and Ever, Amen” (1987), and “Three Wooden Crosses” (2002). To date, he has 23 No. 1 singles, 31 Top 10 hits, and more than 40 appearances in feature films and television shows. His discography includes four Gold albums, four Platinum albums, one Double Platinum album, one Triple Platinum album, and one Quintuple Platinum album.

In 1992, Travis was recognized by the USO for his support and dedication to US Troops, including five USO tours, and was named the recipient of the Bob Hope Entertainment Award. In 2004, Travis was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is celebrated on Nashville's Music City Walk of Fame. Since his near-fatal stroke in 2013, Travis, with the support of his wife Mary and rigorous physical therapy, has made significant strides in his recovery, including improvements in speaking, walking and singing. In 2019, he released his critically acclaimed memoir Forever and Ever, Amen, co-authored with Ken Abraham. In 2021, CMT named Travis the CMT Artist of a Lifetime. In 2022, he released his award-winning documentary More Life garnering six Telly Awards. In May 2024, With the assistance of AI, Travis and Warner Music Nashville released “Where That Came From,” marking his first new recording in over a decade, showcasing his signature vocals. The single debuted at No. 45 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, receiving an enthusiastic reception from both fans and country radio and has led to Travis and his wife advocating for creators’ rights in Washington D.C and beyond. For more information, visit RandyTravis.com.

Photo credit: Marisa Taylor

