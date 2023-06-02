Rancid Unveil 10th Studio Album 'Tomorrow Never Comes'

Berkeley, California, punk stalwarts Rancid share their highly anticipated 10th studio album, ‘Tomorrow Never Comes’ out now via Epitaph Records. The follow up to 2017’s 'Trouble Maker', the new album was produced by longtime collaborator, Bad Religion guitarist and Epitaph founder, Brett Gurewitz.

At a whopping 850 Million catalog streams to date, fans and critics alike seem to agree that Rancid’s brand of high impact, no frills punk still flows abundantly in their blood, while easily translating to a modern audience.

Now embarking on their tenth full-length effort, this is evident throughout ‘Tomorrow Never Comes’. With its sixteen blistering tracks barely making the two-and-a-half-minute mark, the album boasts the same gritty, straight forward punk-with-a-purpose that the world just can’t get enough of.

Throughout the last three decades, Rancid has remained fiercely independent, never losing their loyalty to their community or each other. Their music confronts political and social issues, while balancing personal tales of love, loss, and heartbreak with attitude. By carrying on the traditions and spirit of the original punk rock bands that came before, Rancid has become a legend and inspiration to punk bands that have come after.

Rancid Tour Dates

6/2 - Rimini, Italy - Slam Dunk

6/3 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Media Center Cvetlicarna *

6/4 - Linz, Austria - SBAM Festival

6/6 - Warsaw, Poland - Letnia Scena Progresji *

6/8 - Hyvinkaa, Finland – Rockfest

6/9 - Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

6/10 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet *

6/12 - Berlin, Germany- Columbiahalle *

6/13 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof *

6/15 - Vitoria, Spain - Azkena Rock

6/16 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

6/17 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop

6/20 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley*

6/21 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse *

6/23 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands - Jera On Air Festival

6/24 - Munster, Germany - Vainstream Rockfest

6/25 - Tabor, Czech Republic - Mighty Sounds Festival

* w/ The Bronx, Grade 2



9/15 – Montreal, QC – Music4cancer 2023

9/16 – Quebec City, QC – Envol Et Macadam 2023

9/18 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues

9/19 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues

9/21 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Fest

10/8 - Sacramento, CA – Aftershock

Photo by Atiba Jefferson