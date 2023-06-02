Rancid Unveil 10th Studio Album 'Tomorrow Never Comes'

Now embarking on their tenth full-length effort, this is evident throughout ‘Tomorrow Never Comes’.

By:
Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 3 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 4 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video

Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video

Berkeley, California, punk stalwarts Rancid share their highly anticipated 10th studio album, ‘Tomorrow Never Comes’ out now via Epitaph Records. The follow up to 2017’s 'Trouble Maker', the new album was produced by longtime collaborator, Bad Religion guitarist and Epitaph founder, Brett Gurewitz.

At a whopping 850 Million catalog streams to date, fans and critics alike seem to agree that Rancid’s brand of high impact, no frills punk still flows abundantly in their blood, while easily translating to a modern audience.

Now embarking on their tenth full-length effort, this is evident throughout ‘Tomorrow Never Comes’. With its sixteen blistering tracks barely making the two-and-a-half-minute mark, the album boasts the same gritty, straight forward punk-with-a-purpose that the world just can’t get enough of.

Throughout the last three decades, Rancid has remained fiercely independent, never losing their loyalty to their community or each other. Their music confronts political and social issues, while balancing personal tales of love, loss, and heartbreak with attitude. By carrying on the traditions and spirit of the original punk rock bands that came before, Rancid has become a legend and inspiration to punk bands that have come after.

Rancid Tour Dates

6/2 - Rimini, Italy - Slam Dunk

6/3 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Media Center Cvetlicarna *

6/4 - Linz, Austria - SBAM Festival

6/6 - Warsaw, Poland - Letnia Scena Progresji *

6/8 - Hyvinkaa, Finland – Rockfest

6/9 - Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

6/10 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet *

6/12 - Berlin, Germany- Columbiahalle *

6/13 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof *

6/15 - Vitoria, Spain - Azkena Rock

6/16 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

6/17 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop

6/20 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley*

6/21 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse *

6/23 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands - Jera On Air Festival

6/24 - Munster, Germany - Vainstream Rockfest

6/25 - Tabor, Czech Republic - Mighty Sounds Festival

* w/ The Bronx, Grade 2
 

9/15 – Montreal, QC – Music4cancer 2023

9/16 – Quebec City, QC – Envol Et Macadam 2023

9/18 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues

9/19 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues

9/21 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Fest

10/8 - Sacramento, CA – Aftershock

Photo by Atiba Jefferson



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
McKinley Dixon Unveils New Album Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!? Photo
McKinley Dixon Unveils New Album 'Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!?'

Rounding out the vision, the LP also boasts guest appearances from poet and writer Hanif Abdurraqib, Teller Bank$, Alfred., Ghais Guevara, Anjimile, Seline Haze, and more. The project notably features “Dedicated to Tar Feather” featuring Boston-based folk artist Anjimile, which serves as a message to McKinley’s younger self set to instrumentals.

2
Devon Cole Releases New Single 1-800-Got-Stress Photo
Devon Cole Releases New Single '1-800-Got-Stress'

Devon Cole shares an emotionally charged new single and music video entitled “1-800-GOT-STRESS” via RCA Records. In the accompanying visual directed by Columinati Films, Devon wanders empty streets evocative of a classic film as she sings in the back of a cab and inside of a phone booth while billboards with “1-800-GOT-STRESS” watch over her.   

3
Toosii Releases Debut Album Naujour Photo
Toosii Releases Debut Album 'Naujour'

Toosii released NAUJOUR, his debut album, via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records. The 19-track album includes the Platinum-certified “Favorite Song,” which is No. 1 at Rhythm radio and is currently top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, subsequent versions of “Favorite Song” with Khalid and Future.

4
ARDN Releases New Single Are U Kidding Photo
ARDN Releases New Single 'Are U Kidding'

Rising rapper ARDN releases the single “ARE U KIDDING,” the third record from his forthcoming Capitol Records debut EPThe Bronze Age. He is joined by Chicago rapper femdot. who delivers a complimentary verse of what it’s like to defy odds. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Madison Beer Releases 'Home to Another One' From New AlbumMadison Beer Releases 'Home to Another One' From New Album
WAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times SquareWAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times Square
Jhené Aiko & Sleep Soul Return with 'Sleep Soul: Relaxing R&B Baby Sleep Music Vol. 3' Out NowJhené Aiko & Sleep Soul Return with 'Sleep Soul: Relaxing R&B Baby Sleep Music Vol. 3' Out Now
Video: The War And Treaty Release Performance Video for 'Dumb Luck'Video: The War And Treaty Release Performance Video for 'Dumb Luck'

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Tony Nominee Kara Young Wants to Change Your Mind and Make You Think Video
Tony Nominee Kara Young Wants to Change Your Mind and Make You Think
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
FLEX
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD