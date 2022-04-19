Rainbow Kitten Surprise Unveil North American & European Tour Dates

Genre-defying, live sensations Rainbow Kitten Surprise have unveiled touring plans for Fall/Winter 2022.

The newly announced dates, comprised of both North American and European legs, kick off September 2nd at RBC Echo Beach in Toronto, Ontario, with stops in New York City, Chicago, London, Paris, and more. General on sale begins this Friday, April 22nd, at 10am Local Time, with presale tickets available starting tomorrow, April 20th, at 10am Local Time.

Fans can purchase limited VIP packages with exclusive perks including: early entry into the venue, specially designed RKS holographic fanny pack, limited edition lenticular poster and more. For more information on VIP packages, please visit here.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise is currently in the midst of their highly anticipated North American headline tour with most dates already sold out, including back-to-back nights at The Caverns in Pelham, TN and a triumphant, two-night return to Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, CO, which sold-out in a matter of minutes of being announced. Always a festival favorite, Rainbow Kitten Surprise top the lineups at Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta, GA and Bottle Rock Festival in Napa, CA. Full tour itinerary listed below.

For all upcoming headline shows, Rainbow Kitten Surprise has again partnered with PLUS1, so that $1 of every ticket sold will go to local food banks working to fight hunger and food insecurity in their communities. The band - who has worked with PLUS1 since 2019 - is expected to direct over $25,000 towards these organizations on this upcoming run alone.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise recently released the emotionally charged track "Work Out," marking the band's first new music in nearly two years. The song's beautiful melody-line and effervescent vibe is a stark juxtaposition to its poignant lyrics about the difficult relationships - of all sorts - that people struggle with. "Work Out" arrived alongside a lyric video, handwritten by RKS frontperson Ela Melo.

As if channeling another dimension where genres simply don't exist, Rainbow Kitten Surprise find harmony in unpredictability - weaving together lyrical poetry, hummable melodies, and a rush of instrumental eccentricities. Now boasting over 1 billion global streams across platforms, the band first began building their devoted fanbase with independent albums "SEVEN + MARY" (2013) and "RKS" (2015). Arriving in 2018, the band's breakout full-length debut for Elektra, "HOW TO: FRIEND, LOVE, FREEFALL."

Produced by Grammy Award-winner Jay Joyce (Cage The Elephant, Sleeper Agent), the album featured RIAA-certified Gold single "It's Called: Freefall", earned widespread praise from Billboard, TIME, Vice, and NPR who described their sound as "...a mix of jam and indie and whatever else you can throw into the soup...very earnest, beautiful, political, loving rock n' roll," and saw the band make several national television appearances, including performances on "CBS This Morning Saturday," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," and PBS's "Austin City Limits."

After gracing the bills of Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Osheaga, to name a few, RKS moved 80,000 tickets of their own on their sold-out Friend, Love Freefall Tour earmarked by a packed night at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and three consecutive gigs in Athens, GA-as chronicled on their first official live album, "LIVE FROM ATHENS GEORGIA," released in 2021.

Most recently, two longtime fan-favorite tracks began to take off organically on TikTok, with "It's Called: Freefall" and "Cocaine Jesus" experiencing massive upticks after user-created content on the platform went viral - resulting in over 11 million *weekly* streams for the band. The songs now boast 85 and 80 million streams, respectively.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise is: Ela Melo (lead vocals), Darrick "Bozzy" Keller (guitar, vocals), Ethan Goodpaster (lead guitar, vocals), Charlie Holt (bass, vocals), Jess Haney (drums).

RAINBOW KITTEN SURPRISE - UPCOMING LIVE DATES

*NEWLY ANNOUNCED DATES IN BOLD*

^ Flipturn supporting

# 99 Neighbors supporting

+ Briston Maroney supporting

* The Brook & The Bluff supporting

> Houndmouth supporting

= Twen supporting

APRIL

Thur, April 21 - Harrisburg University at XL Live - Harrisburg, PA * sold-out

Fri, April 22 - The Norva - Norfolk, VA * sold-out

Sun, April 24 - Ting Pavilion - Charlottesville, VA ^ sold-out

Mon, April 25 - Knoxville Civic Auditorium - Knoxville, TN ^ sold-out

Tue, April 26 - Florida Theatre - Jacksonville, FL ^ sold-out

Fri, Apr 29 - Shaky Knees Festival - Atlanta, GA

MAY

Fri, May 20 - Arizona Federal Theater - Phoenix, AZ #

Sun, May 22 - Humphrey's - San Diego, CA # sold-out

Sun, May 23 - Humphrey's - San Diego, CA # sold-out

Tues, May 24 - House of Blues Anaheim - Anaheim, CA # sold-out

Thur, May 26 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV #

Fri, May 27 - Santa Barbara Bowl - Santa Barbara, CA #

Sat, May 28 - Bottle Rock Festival - Napa, CA

JULY

Fri, July 1 - The Woodlands Nature Reserve - Charleston, SC +

Sat, July 2 - Riverfront Park - Live Oak Bank Pavilion - Wilmington, NC +

Sun, July 3 - Rabbit Rabbit - Asheville, NC + sold-out

Tue, July 5 - Avondale Brewing Company - Birmingham, AL + sold-out

Tue, July 6 - Avondale Brewing Company - Birmingham, AL +

Fri, July 8 - Tulsa Theater - Tulsa, OK

Sat, July 9 - Whitewater Amphitheatre - New Braunfels, TX + low tix

Mon, Jul 11 - Red Rocks Amphitheater - Morrison, CO + sold-out

Tue, Jul 12 - Red Rocks Amphitheater - Morrison, CO + sold-out

Thur, July 14 - VENUE TBA - Salt Lake City, UT > sold-out

Fri, July 15 - Idaho Botanical Garden - Boise, ID > sold-out

Sat, July 16 - KettleHouse Amphitheater - Bonner, MT > sold-out

Mon, July 18 - Marymoor Amphitheater - Redmond, WA >

Tue, July 19 - Orpheum - Vancouver, BC > low tix

Wed, July 20 - McMenamins Edgefield - Troutdale, OR > low tix

AUGUST

Fri, August 5 - Hinterland - Saint Charles, IA

SEPTEMBER

Fri, September 2 - RBC Echo Beach- Toronto, ON

Sat, September 3 - ArtPark Amphitheater - Lewiston, NY =

Sun, September 4 - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica - Cleveland, OH =

Tue, September 6- GLC Live at 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI =

Thur, September 8 - KEMBA Live! - Outdoor Amphitheater - Columbus, OH =

Fri, September 9 - Masonic Temple Theatre - Detroit, MI =

Sat, September 10 - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park - Indianapolis, IN =

Mon, September 12 - Landmark Theatre - Syracuse, NY =

Tue, September 13 - College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT =

Thur, September 15 - MTELUS - Montreal, QC

Sat, September 17 - Thompson's Point - Portland, ME =

Sun, September 18 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA =

Wed, September 21 - Palace Theatre - Albany, NY =

Thur, September 22 - Central Park - New York, NY =

OCTOBER

Tue, October 25 - Orpheum - New Orleans, LA =

Wed, October 26 - Saenger Theatre - Mobile, AL =

NOVEMBER

Sat, November 5 - Hydrogazadka- Warsaw, Poland

Sun, November 6 - Lido Club - Berlin, Germany

Tue, November 8 - Strom - Munich, Germany

Wed, November 9 - Luxor - Cologne, Germany

Thur, November 10 - Mojo Club - Hamburg, Germany

Sat, November 12 - Melkweg Oude Zaal - Amsterdam, Netherlands

Mon, November 14 - Maroquinerie - Paris, France

Wed, November 16 - Electric Ballroom - London, United Kingdom

Thur, November 17 - O2 Institute2 - Birmingham, United Kingdom

Fri, November 18 - Manchester Academy 3 - Manchester, United Kingdom

Sun, November 20 - Whelan's - Dublin Ireland

DECEMBER

Sat, December 3 - Aragon - Chicago, IL =

Sun, December 4 - Sylvee - Madison, WI =

Tue, December 6 - Armory - Minneapolis, MN =

Wed, December 7 - The Factory - St. Louis, MO =

Thur, December 8 - Orpheum Theater - Memphis, TN =

Sat, December 10 - Municipal Auditorium - Nashville, TN =

Mon, December 12 - Criterion - Oklahoma City, OK =

Tue, December 13 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO =