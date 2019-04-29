Rainbow Kitten Surprise Announce Fall Leg of 2019 Headline Tour

North Carolina-based quintet Rainbow Kitten Surprise has announced a fall leg of their wildly popular 2019 North American headline tour. The newly announced run of shows kicks off at the Corona Theatre in Montreal on September 14th. All dates being announced today will allow fans the option for a VIP ticket upgrade, which will include a private acoustic performance prior to the show. The fall tour also marks the continuation of Rainbow Kitten Surprise's relationship with PLUS1, an initiative which helps support the band's partnership with Equality NC, a North Carolina-based organization working to protect LGBTQ rights. On nearly all the band's US dates, PLUS1 has facilitated $1 from each ticket sold to be donated to the advocacy group - the oldest statewide LGBT equality organization in the United States. In Montreal, the organization Project 10 will be the recipient of the PLUS1 dollars.

Presale begins on Tuesday, April 30th, at 10am, with the general on-sale starting Friday, May 3rd at 10am (all times local). Full tour itinerary listed below. For more ticket information and tour updates, please visit www.rksband.com/tour.

The tour hits Memphis' Beale Street Festival (May 4th) this weekend before a west coast headlining run of historic venues that includes sold out shows at Seattle's Paramount Theater (May 31st), Portland's Roseland Theatre (June 1st-2nd), and Oakland's Fox Theater (June 4th-5th), with second nights added in Oakland and at Los Angeles' Wiltern Theater (June 7th-8th), due to overwhelming demand. The band will perform their biggest headline show to date with a sold out night at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, on June 11th. With an ever-growing fanbase, the band has sold out nearly all of their North American tour dates since last year's release of their Elektra debut, "How To: Friend, Love, Freefall," including the most recent winter leg highlighted by stops in Washington DC, Philadelphia, NYC, Chicago, Nashville, and more, with many markets adding second nights due to overwhelming demand.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise will be making their debut appearance on the iconic PBS music series Austin City Limits. The band will tape a full-set performance on May 6th at ACL's studio home in Austin, Texas to air later this year as part of the award-winning program's upcoming milestone Season 45. The longest-running music program in television history, Austin City Limits was recognized by Time magazine as one of 10 most influential music programs of all time. Past seasons have featured performances by musical legends, global superstars, and other acclaimed artists, including Willie Nelson, Robert Plant, Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters, Brandi Carlile, Janelle Mon'e, and more.

With chilling harmonies, dynamic instrumentation, and introspective lyrics, North Carolina's Rainbow Kitten Surprise has developed a genre-defying sound - as original and eclectic as the band's name - that takes influence from artists like Modest Mouse and Kings of Leon as much as Frank Ocean and Schoolboy Q. Released in 2018, the band's Elektra debut full length "HOW TO: FRIEND, LOVE, FREEFALL" - produced by GRAMMY award winner Jay Joyce (Cage The Elephant, Sleeper Agent) - amassed nearly 3 million streams in its first week alone and has been met with critical acclaim from Billboard, TIME, Vice, and NPR who described their sound as "...a mix of jam and indie and whatever else you can throw into the soup...very earnest, beautiful, political, loving rock n' roll."

Rainbow Kitten Surprise were recently profiled on "CBS This Morning Saturday" where they also delivered electrifying performances of singles "Hide" and "Fever Pitch." The appearance followed the band's release-week, late night television debut on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." Their engaging and distinct live performances have led to stand out sets at festivals such as Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits among others, building a rapidly growing, devoted fanbase that has resulted in selling out nearly every North American headline show they've played.

2019 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

^ Caamp supporting

* Night Spins supporting

+ The Greeting Committee supporting

APRIL

30 Chattanooga, TN The Signal - SOLD OUT

MAY

1 Mobile, AL Soul Kitchen - SOLD OUT*

3 Louisville, KY Iroquois Amphitheater*

4 Memphis, TN Beale Street Music Festival

24 Jersey City, NJ White Eagle Hall - SOLD OUT*

25 Northampton, MA Pearl Street*

26 Boston, MA Boston Calling Festival

31 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre - SOLD OUT+

JUNE

1 Portland, OR Roseland Theatre - SOLD OUT+

2 Portland, OR Roseland Theatre+

4 Oakland, CA Fox Theater - SECOND SHOW ADDED+

5 Oakland, CA Fox Theater - SOLD OUT+

7 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern+

8 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern - SECOND SHOW ADDED+

11 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT^

JULY

20-21 Gonzales, TX Float Fest 2019

SEPTEMBER

14 Montreal, QC Corona Theatre - NEWLY ANNOUNCED

20 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall - NEWLY ANNOUNCED

21 Asbury Park, NJ Sea Hear Now Festival

22 Bethlehem, PA Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks - NEWLY ANNOUNCED

24 Ithaca, NY State Theatre - NEWLY ANNOUNCED

25 Detroit, MI Fillmore Detroit - NEWLY ANNOUNCED

27 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre - NEWLY ANNOUNCED

28 Greenville, SC Peace Center Concert Hall - NEWLY ANNOUNCED

30 Lake Buena Vista, FL House of Blues - Orlando - NEWLY ANNOUNCED

OCTOBER

3 Athens, GA Georgia Theatre - NEWLY ANNOUNCED

4 Athens, GA Georgia Theatre - NEWLY ANNOUNCED





