Rainbow Girls Announce 'Rolling Dumpster Fire' EP with 'Free Wine'

Bay Area trio Rainbow Girls are set to release a long-awaited EP of all-new original songs called Rolling Dumpster Fire on December 6, 2021. Witty, heartfelt, sometimes sarcastic, and always honest, the 5-song set acknowledges the common sadness and stress we all are experiencing in one form or another right now.

It's an assessment of our current shared cultural moment - the despair, the uncertainty - and how this unique experience has highlighted the importance of coming together as a community. These songs serve as a time capsule for a period when we were all forced to stop, rethink, and in many ways, reshape our entire lives.

Starting today with the first single from the forthcoming set, "Free Wine," fans can stream a new song every Monday on all DSPs and tune in to Rainbow Girls' Facebook page at 5pm PT to catch each song as it debuts.

Of the new single, Caitlin Gowdey, one-third of Rainbow Girls, offers, "Halfway through 2020 we managed to get a hold of 700 bottles of very nice wine from a winery that had unfortunately been damaged in one of the many California fires happening at the time. Due to insurance reasons, they couldn't sell anything scorched, so we got to pick up the bottles and live like fancy wine kings for the rest of the year. I felt like we had stumbled into this bizarre social portal that we otherwise never could've afforded. I wrote this song about being an overthinking introvert who gets to live with an extrovert. Even if I'm depressed, I still get to live socially through this other amazing person; I still get to keep relationships that I surely would've lost by now. It's an appreciative, thankful love song about support systems and how when you find one, it's even better than free fancy wine."

When the music industry (and the rest of the world) shut down in March 2020, Rainbow Girls continued to plow forward virtually - performing weekly via Facebook Live, sharing videos of cover songs on YouTube, and compiling some of these performances for a Bandcamp exclusive "virtual live album" album called While We Wait. For 16 months they found new ways to connect with their devoted online followers, and as their fanbase continued to grow, decided they couldn't wait any longer to give their listeners a new set of original music: "We wanted to give back to the people who showed up to support us when we weren't able to play in-person shows. We recorded these songs in our home studio, set a dumpster on fire, and hatched a plan to leak this little record to the public one song at a time, by way of our Monday night Facebook Live video series."

Listen to the new single here: