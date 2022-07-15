Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rachel Bobbitt Releases New EP 'The Ceiling Could Collaspe'

Rachel Bobbitt Releases New EP 'The Ceiling Could Collaspe'

The new EP was released via Fantasy Records.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 15, 2022  

Emerging Toronto-based artist Rachel Bobbitt releases her excellent new EP The Ceiling Could Collapse today via Fantasy Records.

The EP centers on the cycles of life and how we find meaning in extremes: pain, joy, wonder, love. The result is a remarkable collection of songs that introduces a striking new talent. The EP's singles "More," "Watch and See," "What About The Kids" and "Gemini Ties", showcase Bobbitt's songwriting prowess.

The Ceiling Could Collapse, which Bobbitt co-produced with Justice Der and was mixed by GRAMMY-nominee Jorge Elbrecht, was a long time coming. Bobbitt made a name for herself on Vine as a teenager, uploading covers of pop hits and all-time classics to the now-defunct social media site. As her profile rose, Bobbitt found herself overwhelmed rather than inspired.

"It was exciting to be doing what I loved, but it was difficult to be observed by that many people at that age where I simultaneously wanted to just shut myself in," she says. "I'm grateful it ended when it did, because it gave me time to step back and think about what I wanted to create for myself." She soon found herself at a jazz program, before leaving it during the pandemic to focus on her own music.

"Every woman I've ever talked to is in some amount of pain almost all the time," she says. "That could be physical pain, emotional pain, familial pain, but it's there in cycles." In addition to music, Bobbitt draws those same feelings from horror films-and actually pulled the title to this EP while reading the script to 2018's Hereditary.

A deleted scene offered a revelation: "We need to accept that we can't have our minds fixated on all these things that could happen, and we need to move on-but also the ceiling could just collapse," Bobbitt says and laughs. More than unpredictability, it's the endless repetition of life that suggests both things are true, that there's no reason to worry and something terrible is about to happen. The ceiling collapse may be inescapable, but once it's gone, there's just more room for the sunrise to peek through.

Bobbitt, who just wrapped shows with Indigo De Souza and Sunflower Bean, has upcoming dates supporting Men I Trust and Bad Bad Hats along with her own headline show in Toronto on August 9th. All dates below.

Listen to the new EP here:

TOUR DATES

﻿7/23 - Barrie, ON, Canada @ Meridian Place Amphitheater (Open Air Dunlop)

8/4 - Woodstock, NY @ Colony *

8/6 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge ~

8/7 - S. Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom *

8/9 - Toronto, ON, Canada @ The Drake Hotel - Headline Show

* w/ Men I Trust

~ w/ Bad Bad Hats

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Maggie Lindemann Delivers New Song 'you're not special'
July 15, 2022

Pulled as the fourth track from her debut full-length SUCKERPUNCH, Maggie Lindemann has launched her rebellious new video/single “you’re not special.” The video/track arrives following the release of previous singles “she knows it,” “how could you do this to me?” (feat. Kellin Quinn), and “break me!” (feat. siiickbrain).
Regina Spektor Announces '11:11' Special Edition Box Set
July 15, 2022

The box set includes a remastered vinyl edition of 11:11, 2xLP collection of live performances entitled Papa's Bootlegs including never before heard songs from 11:11, a color lyric booklet with liner notes, reproductions of fliers, art, doodles and photos. The album cover for Papa’s Bootlegs was hand drawn by Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers.
Yours Truly Releases New EP 'is this what i look like?'
July 15, 2022

Sydney alternative mainstays Yours Truly return with their brand new EP is this what i look like?, out now via UNFD. The seven song collection features previous singles “Careless Kind”, “Hallucinate feat. Josh Franceschi”, “Lights On”, and “Walk Over My Grave”. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates for September and October!
Tyler Hubbard Releases New Song 'Way Home'
July 15, 2022

The new song follows his debut radio single, “5 Foot 9,” which is currently Top 25 and climbing the country radio airplay charts. Also, previously announced, Hubbard will be joining Keith Urban on tour this fall, performing his new solo music for the first time on tour. The track was written by Hubbard with Corey Crowder and Canaan Smith.
lozeak Releases New Song 'Alter Ego'
July 15, 2022

With her signature aesthetic, lozeak has already cultivated a huge online following off the back of her covers and TikTok videos (611k+ followers and 47M likes). Now she is showing that she has a sound all of her own, and the capabilities to create big, diaristic pop music with a scuzzy edge to it. Listen to the new single now!