Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rachel Bobbitt Announces Tour Dates with Renata Zeiguer & Mat Kerekes

Rachel Bobbitt Announces Tour Dates with Renata Zeiguer & Mat Kerekes

Mat Kerekes dates are on-sale now, and Renata Zeiguer dates go on-sale tomorrow, September 1 at 12 pm ET.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 31, 2022  

Emerging Toronto-based artist Rachel Bobbitt released her excellent new EP The Ceiling Could Collapse earlier this Summer via Fantasy Records.

Today, following tour dates with the likes of Indigo de Souza, Men I Trust, Sunflower Bean and more, Bobbitt announces more U.S. shows. See below to find a show with Renata Zeiguer or Mat Kerekes near you. Mat Kerekes dates are on-sale now, and Renata Zeiguer dates go on-sale tomorrow, September 1 at 12 pm ET. Get your tickets HERE.

The Ceiling Could Collapse, which Bobbitt co-produced with Justice Der and was mixed by GRAMMY-nominee Jorge Elbrecht, centers on the cycles of life and how we find meaning in extremes: pain, joy, wonder, love. The result is a remarkable collection of songs that introduces a striking new talent.

The singles "More," "Watch and See," "What About The Kids" and "Gemini Ties," showcase Bobbitt's songwriting prowess, a skill that Bobbitt has been honing for a long time. She made a name for herself on Vine as a teenager, uploading covers of pop hits and all-time classics to the now-defunct social media site. As her profile rose, Bobbitt found herself overwhelmed rather than inspired.

"It was exciting to be doing what I loved, but it was difficult to be observed by that many people at that age where I simultaneously wanted to just shut myself in," she says. "I'm grateful it ended when it did, because it gave me time to step back and think about what I wanted to create for myself." She soon found herself at a jazz program, before leaving it during the pandemic to focus on her own music.

"Every woman I've ever talked to is in some amount of pain almost all the time," she says. "That could be physical pain, emotional pain, familial pain, but it's there in cycles." In addition to music, Bobbitt draws those same feelings from horror films-and actually pulled the title to this EP while reading the script to 2018's Hereditary.

A deleted scene offered a revelation: "We need to accept that we can't have our minds fixated on all these things that could happen, and we need to move on-but also the ceiling could just collapse," Bobbitt says and laughs. More than unpredictability, it's the endless repetition of life that suggests both things are true, that there's no reason to worry and something terrible is about to happen. The ceiling collapse may be inescapable, but once it's gone, there's just more room for the sunrise to peek through.

Listen to the new single here:

TOUR DATES

10/26 - Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar #

10/27 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill #

10/28 - Kansas City, MO @ Rino #

10/30 - Denver, CO @ Skylark #

11/2 - Oakland, CA @Starline #

11/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Resident #

11/8 - Phoenix, AZ @The Rebel Lounge ^

11/10 - Austin, TX @ Spiderhouse Ballroom ^

11/11 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada ^

11/13 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen ^

11/14 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's ^

11/15 - Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room ^

11/17 - Boston, MA @ Sonia ^

11/18 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge ^

11/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie ^

# with Renata Zeiguer

^ with Mat Kerekes




From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Duncan Laurence Makes Directorial Debut With 'Electric Life' Music VideoVIDEO: Duncan Laurence Makes Directorial Debut With 'Electric Life' Music Video
August 31, 2022

Shot in Amsterdam, the sepia-drenched video blurs the line between heaven and earth as Laurence, clad in a gossamer white shirt, performs the song alongside a troupe of choreographed hands. Like the song, which features dynamic, colorful production inspired by ’70s icons like Elton John and Queen, the celebratory clip is imbued with a sense of joy.
Laurie Berkner to Release 'Another' Christmas Album in OctoberLaurie Berkner to Release 'Another' Christmas Album in October
August 31, 2022

Guest artists Suzzy Roche and her talented and daughter Lucy Wainwright Roche join Laurie in echoing the sounds of “love and joy” in the traditional English carol, “Here We Come A-Wassailing,” and Broadway legend Norm Lewis (the original King Triton in the Broadway production of The Little Mermaid) lends his glorious voice to “Good King Wenceslas.”
SoundCloud Rap Scene Doc AMERICAN RAPSTAR Sets Digital ReleaseSoundCloud Rap Scene Doc AMERICAN RAPSTAR Sets Digital Release
August 31, 2022

American Rapstar tells the story of how these artists, including Smokepurpp, Lil Xan, XXXTentacion, Lil Peep and Bhad Bhabie, have unsettled the music industry, tested pop culture boundaries and paved their own unique roads. Watch the new video trailer for the upcoming documentary now!
VIDEO: Babyface & Ella Mai Unveil 'Keeps on Fallin'' Official VideoVIDEO: Babyface & Ella Mai Unveil 'Keeps on Fallin'' Official Video
August 31, 2022

The new video stars Emmy and GRAMMY® winning actress/comedienne Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip, Night School, Nobody’s Fool) as the very lively queen mother and Kendrick Sampson (Miss Juneteenth, “Insecure,” “The Vampire Diaries”) as the handsome prince who is courting Ella Mai. Babyface, who plays a duke, joins them for a sumptuous meal.
Jennifer Fox Returns to Produce 13th Governors AwardsJennifer Fox Returns to Produce 13th Governors Awards
August 31, 2022

Oscar®-nominated producer Jennifer Fox will return to produce the 13th Governors Awards for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Academy President Janet Yang announced. It is her fourth time producing the event. Honorary Awards will be presented to Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren and Peter Weir.