Rachel Bobbitt Announces Tour Dates with Renata Zeiguer & Mat Kerekes

Emerging Toronto-based artist Rachel Bobbitt released her excellent new EP The Ceiling Could Collapse earlier this Summer via Fantasy Records.

Today, following tour dates with the likes of Indigo de Souza, Men I Trust, Sunflower Bean and more, Bobbitt announces more U.S. shows. See below to find a show with Renata Zeiguer or Mat Kerekes near you. Mat Kerekes dates are on-sale now, and Renata Zeiguer dates go on-sale tomorrow, September 1 at 12 pm ET. Get your tickets HERE.

The Ceiling Could Collapse, which Bobbitt co-produced with Justice Der and was mixed by GRAMMY-nominee Jorge Elbrecht, centers on the cycles of life and how we find meaning in extremes: pain, joy, wonder, love. The result is a remarkable collection of songs that introduces a striking new talent.

The singles "More," "Watch and See," "What About The Kids" and "Gemini Ties," showcase Bobbitt's songwriting prowess, a skill that Bobbitt has been honing for a long time. She made a name for herself on Vine as a teenager, uploading covers of pop hits and all-time classics to the now-defunct social media site. As her profile rose, Bobbitt found herself overwhelmed rather than inspired.

"It was exciting to be doing what I loved, but it was difficult to be observed by that many people at that age where I simultaneously wanted to just shut myself in," she says. "I'm grateful it ended when it did, because it gave me time to step back and think about what I wanted to create for myself." She soon found herself at a jazz program, before leaving it during the pandemic to focus on her own music.

"Every woman I've ever talked to is in some amount of pain almost all the time," she says. "That could be physical pain, emotional pain, familial pain, but it's there in cycles." In addition to music, Bobbitt draws those same feelings from horror films-and actually pulled the title to this EP while reading the script to 2018's Hereditary.

A deleted scene offered a revelation: "We need to accept that we can't have our minds fixated on all these things that could happen, and we need to move on-but also the ceiling could just collapse," Bobbitt says and laughs. More than unpredictability, it's the endless repetition of life that suggests both things are true, that there's no reason to worry and something terrible is about to happen. The ceiling collapse may be inescapable, but once it's gone, there's just more room for the sunrise to peek through.

Listen to the new single here:

TOUR DATES

10/26 - Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar #

10/27 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill #

10/28 - Kansas City, MO @ Rino #

10/30 - Denver, CO @ Skylark #

11/2 - Oakland, CA @Starline #

11/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Resident #

11/8 - Phoenix, AZ @The Rebel Lounge ^

11/10 - Austin, TX @ Spiderhouse Ballroom ^

11/11 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada ^

11/13 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen ^

11/14 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's ^

11/15 - Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room ^

11/17 - Boston, MA @ Sonia ^

11/18 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge ^

11/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie ^

# with Renata Zeiguer

^ with Mat Kerekes