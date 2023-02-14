Rachel Baiman Shares New Song 'Lovers and Leavers'

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rachel Baiman's new song, "Lovers and Leavers," which addresses her battle with bipolar disorder, is debuting today.

Reflecting on the song, Baiman shares, "I wrote this song long before I knew what was going on in my brain, but now I hear it back and think, wow, that's a song about bipolar disorder, which I disguised, even to myself at the time, as a love song."

"Lovers and Leavers" is the second song unveiled from Baiman's anticipated new album, Common Nation of Sorrow, which will be released March 31 via Signature Sounds (pre-order here).

Produced by Baiman, mixed by Tucker Martine (Neko Case, The Decemberists, First Aid Kit) and recorded at The Tractor Shed outside of Nashville, the album offers an assessment of the country's current state, telling stories of American capitalism as well as the individual and communal devastation it manifests. Across the record's ten tracks, including the previously released, "Self Made Man," Baiman highlights these shared experiences with the hope they become a tool for activism.

"My generation has had to wake up to the intensity of our own economic oppression," Baiman reflects. "The reality is that the vast majority of us are being taken advantage of by the same brutal economic and political systems. Maybe that shared oppression is a place in which we can meet and fight back."

In addition to Baiman, Common Nation of Sorrow also features Riley Calcagno (acoustic guitar, banjo), Miles Miller (drums - Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers), Josh Oliver (acoustic guitar, electric guitar- Watchhouse), Ashleigh Caudill (bass), Adam Chaffins (bass), Anthony De Costa (acoustic guitar, electric guitar), Lauren Horbal (drums), and Tristan Scroggins (mandolin), and was recorded by GRAMMY Award-winning engineer Sean Sullivan, known for his work with Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Childers.

In celebration of the release, Baiman will embark on an extensive headline tour this spring including shows at Nashville's Basement East, Milwaukee's High Noon Saloon, Minneapolis' Cedar Cultural Center, Denver's Swallow Hill, Seattle's Tractor Tavern, Cambridge's Club Passim, Washington, DC's Pearl Street Warehouse and Brooklyn's Owl Music Parlor among many others. She will also perform several shows in the U.K. in March. See below for complete itinerary. Full details can be found here.

Raised in Chicago, Baiman moved to Nashville at age eighteen with the dream of becoming a professional fiddle player, before falling in love with songwriting. In the years since, she's released two acclaimed full-length records-2021's Cycles and her 2017 debut, Shame, of which NPR Music praised, "wry truth-telling...a jaunty banjo figure bobs above a strolling folk-rock groove and sets a playful tone, while her lyrics, delivered with reedy, willful nonchalance, critique the merging of religious, moral and political influence."

Additionally, Vice's Noisey declared, "Shame will have you flipping authority off one song at a time." In addition to her own releases, Baiman continues to work as a musician in a variety of forms, with credits including session and live side-person work for Kacey Musgraves, Amy Ray, Kevin Morby, Kelsey Waldon and Molly Tuttle among many others.

RACHEL BAIMAN CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

March 8-Glasgow, UK-Centre for Contemporary Arts

March 9-Lerwick, UK-The Mareel

March 11-Newcastle, UK-Cluny 2

March 12-Shrewsbury, UK-The Hive

March 14-Birmingham, UK-Kitchen Garden Café

March 15-Leicester, UK-The Musician

March 16-Manchester, UK-Gullivers*

March 17-Shipley, UK-Caroline Street Social Club*

March 18-Selby, UK-Selby Town Hall

March 19-London, UK-Green Note

March 20-Bristol, UK-The Wardrobe Theatre

March 29-Greenville, SC-The Radio Room

March 31-Jacksonville, FL-The Blue Jay

April 1-Tampa, FL-The Attic

April 5-Nashville, TN-The Basement East†

April 6-Decatur, GA-Eddie's Attic

April 7-Charlotte, NC-The Evening Muse‡

April 8-Durham, NC-The Pinhook

April 12-Madison, WI-High Noon Saloon

April 13-Milwaukee, WI-Anodyne Coffee

April 14-Berwyn, IL-Fitzgerald's§

April 15-Minneapolis, MN-Cedar Cultural Center

April 16-Appleton, WI-Appleton Beer Factory

April 18-Ann Arbor, MI-The Ark

April 19-Columbus, OH-Rambling House

April 20-Newport, KY-Southgate House Revival

May 2-Pittsburgh, PA-Club Cafe

May 3-Wayne, PA-118 North

May 4-Washington, DC-Pearl Street Warehouse

May 5-Cambridge, MA-Club Passim

May 6-Brooklyn, NY-The Owl

May 11-Seattle, WA-Tractor Tavern

May 12-Prosser, WA-Brewminatti

May 13-Portland, OR-Polaris Hall

May 20-Monticello, KY-Sleeping in the Woods Festival

May 25-Denver, CO-Swallow Hill

May 27-Colorado Springs, CO-MeadowGrass Music Festival

*with Misty River

†with Nicholas Jamerson and King Margo

‡with Heather Maloney and High Tea

§with Seth Walker

Photo credit: Natia Cinco