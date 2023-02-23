RYL0 Taps Cyn & K.Flay-Producer For New Drill-Pop Single

New Jersey-born, Los-Angeles based pop singer-songwriter RYL0 is rewriting her narrative.

For the past two years, RYL0 has used her infectious charisma to build a fervent community enraptured by her vibrant, catchy pop songwriting and captivating stage presence.

She's risen through the hyperpop scene, having amassed hundreds of thousands of streams, worked with artists such as Fraxiom, Sabby Sousa, and DJ Re:Code, and played shows alongside Arca, Kero Kero Bonito, Namasenda, umru, and Jimmy Edgar, as well as at the monumental Boiler Room x Subculture event in Los Angeles.

Now, the ever-evolving artist - who Paper Magazine recently called an "alt-pop breakout star" - is transferring her acute songwriting abilities from a palette of colorful, bombastic instrumentals to a more brooding, intimate style.

Fans got their first taste of this new era with "Thru My Chest," a ferocious, biting alt-pop banger reflecting on the pain of a romantic partner's unthoughtful, brutal honesty. Produced by MOTHICA and Rebecca Black-collaborator David Burris with co-writing from Christina Galligan (aespa, Lexi Jayde), "Thru My Chest" is a vivid listening experience full of deep bass, thumping kick drums, and industrial percussion and sound design.

Today, RYL0 releases "Only 1 Trying," a lavish drill-pop cut co-written and produced by frequent RYL0 collaborator Cary Singer ("Broke Nobody," "On The Run," "Down Bad," "Leave Me Alone") and Matias Mora (collaborator of Cyn, K.Flay, Rebecca Black, and more). With trunk-rattling drill bass and drum patterns underlying RYL0's angelic, mesmerizing vocal delivery, "Only 1 Trying" sees RYL0 vivaciously experimenting with new sounds.

"Only 1 Trying" kicks off with the song's indelible hook over ethereal synth lines. The track then drops into its hard-hitting drill beat, which RYL0 flows over smoothly with a lush cadence and sticky melodies. Filled with expressive, heart-tugging lyrics, RYL0 tells a relatable story about emotional burden and isolation.

"Can't believe you got invited and you didn't save a seat for me," she sings in a punchy staccato delivery, a stylistic approach that emphasizes the piercing clarity of the unbalanced romance.

Lavish, dramatic, and undeniably catchy, "Only 1 Trying" smoothly catapults RYL0 into a new musical stratosphere - an exciting journey that's sure to impress fans new and old.

