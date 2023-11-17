RXK Nephew & Harry Fraud Release Collaborative Project 'Life After Neph'

1
Noah Solt Releases Third Single 'The Fold'; Moves Into Jam Band Genre
Noah Solt releases his latest single 'The Fold' with an upbeat, Americana feel. The track is a taste of his upcoming debut album, 'Big Water,' which explores self-reflection and hope. Solt's singles received critical acclaim and Top 10 placements on Spotify playlists. Raised in Colorado, Solt's music was inspired by his experiences as a sailor.
2
A_shes To Release Debut Album 'young Adult Fiction' Next Week
With lowercase stylings and punchy beats, a_shes' sound is reminiscent of contemporary acts like Lorde, Troye Sivan, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Rina Samawaya. Based in the UK, a_shes' music transports listeners back to the early 2010s indie scene, creating a wildly nostalgic experience. 'young adult fiction' is a sonic world that confronts turbulence.
3
Boygenius & Ye Vagabonds Release Holiday Charity Single 'The Parting Glass'
Boygenius, Ye Vagabonds and Interscope will donate all net proceeds from the track to the Aisling Project, an after-school project working with children and young people growing up in a disadvantaged area in Dublin, Ireland, chosen by the Sinéad O'Connor Estate. This release continues Phoebe Bridgers' tradition of an annual holiday single.
4
Dua Lipa’s Releases Exclusive Interview With Apple CEO Tim Cook
3x GRAMMY Award-winning, international pop powerhouse Dua Lipa welcomes Apple CEO, Tim Cook to Dua Lipa: At Your Service, in a special one-off episode following this summer's third season. You can listen to their conversation now wherever you get your podcasts, and ad-free on BBC Sounds in the UK.