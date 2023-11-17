RXK Nephew & Harry Fraud Release Collaborative Project 'Life After Neph'

After connecting (“Not Right Now”) on Valee and Harry Fraud's Virtuoso album, RXK Nephew and Harry Fraud have now released their own collaborative album, Life After Neph, which is now available at all DSP's.

Life After Neph is produced in its entirety by Harry Fraud and includes guest appearances from Valee, Rx Papi, Z Money & TedsBudz.

RXK Nephew and Harry Fraud's Life After Neph is now available!

You can now purchase, stream, add, and favorite Life After Neph album at your preferred DSP: