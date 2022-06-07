R&R Hall of Famer Dave Mason Announces Summer Tour

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dave Mason kicks off his summer tour tomorrow, Wednesday, June 8, in Carmel, CA and continues to the East Coast, the Midwest and Texas before ending in Omaha, NE on July 22 with Sheryl Crow at The Memorial Park Concert.

This is a testament to Dave Mason's six-decade endurance as an icon in rock history. Mason is thrilled to get back on the road to see his friends and fans - "There is nothing quite like performing live. I love it!" exclaimed Mason.

Joining Mason on this run are longtime band members Johnne Sambataro on guitar and vocals, Alvino Bennett on drums, and exciting new additions Bill Mason on keyboard and vocals, and Ray Cardwell on bass and vocals. This new lineup will perform Mason's most loved and iconic songs as well as deep tracks and a few surprises.

In 2020 Dave Mason reimagined his iconic album Alone Together with the release of Alone Together Again. The album is available through Mason's online store, and on all digital platforms, via Shelter Records.

Written when he was only 20 years old, Dave Mason is likely best known for "Feelin' Alright?", one of the most beloved and covered rock anthems since its release in 1968. The timeless song continues to be a powerful and enduring moment of rock and roll history, featured in dozens of films and TV commercials as well as interpretations by artists as diverse as Joe Cocker, Three Dog Night, Grand Funk Railroad, ELO, Coldplay, The 5th Dimension and so many more.

A new version of this classic was re-recorded and released in July 2020 featuring Mason alongside Mick Fleetwood, Sammy Hagar, Michael McDonald and The Doobie Brothers: John McFee, Tom Johnston, John Cowan and Pat Simmons.

Mason has been respectfully called a musical "gunslinger" for a reason; having worked with some of the biggest names in music, his trademark guitar licks and musical touches are all over beloved classic hits.

He recorded an album with Mama Cass, played rhythm guitar on "All Along the Watchtower" with Jimi Hendrix, was a founding member of Traffic, recorded with Paul McCartney and The Rolling Stones, was part of Fleetwood Mac for a spell, as well as a guitar designer and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee .... Yep, that's Dave Mason.

Tour Dates

Wed Jun 08 2022 - Carmel, CA - - Sunset Cultural Center

Thu Jun 09 2022 - Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theatre

Sat Jun 18 2022 - Boston, MA - - City Winery

Sun Jun 19 2022 - Hammondsport, NY Point of the Bluff Vineyards

Tue Jun 21 2022 - Derry, NH - - Tupelo Music Hall

Wed Jun 22 2022 - East Greenwich, RI Greenwich Odeum

Fri Jun 24 2022 - Augusta, NJ - - Rock, Ribs & Ridges Festival

Sat Jun 25 2022 - Amangansett, NY - Stephen Talkhouse

Tue Jun 28 2022 - Ocean City, NJ - Ocean City Music Pier

Wed Jun 29 2022 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

Fri Jul 01 2022 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

Sat Jul 02 2022 - Westhampton Beach Westhampton Beach PAC

Tue Jul 05 2022 - North Truro, MA - Payomet Performing Arts Center

Fri Jul 08 2022 - Warren, OH - - Robins Theatre

Sat Jul 09 2022 - Lorain, OH - - Lorain Palace Theatre

Sun Jul 10 2022 - Kent, OH - - The Kent Stage

Tue Jul 13 2022 - Wichita, KS - - TempleLive Wichita

Thu Jul 14 2022 - Oklahoma City, OK Tower Theatre

Fri Jul 15 2022 - Dallas, TX - - The Kessler Theater

Sat Jul 16 2022 - Houston, TX - - The Heights Theater

Wed Jul 20 2022 - Fort Smith, AR - TempleLive Fort Smith

Fri Jul 22 2022 - Omaha, NE - - Memorial Park Omaha