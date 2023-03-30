Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ROYEL OTIS Release New Single 'Going Kokomo'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Mar. 30, 2023  

Sydney's Royel Otis share one final track "Going Kokomo" from their forthcoming EP Sofa Kings out TOMORROW! Otis Pavlovic and Leroy Bressington say of today's single: "Going Kokomo is about letting go. Not sweating the small stuff. You're a mere mortal trying to get a decent squeeze from this giant blue sauce bottle so just enjoy it while you're here."

Sofa Kings spans seven tracks of sunny alt-pop, and is a progressive leap forward from the infectious melodies and quick-witted songwriting the pair are known for. Produced by Chris Collins and Royel Otis, the EP promises to continue captivating fans with visceral stories and quick wit atop blissful guitar-fuzzed haze.

Prior to "Sofa King", Royel Otis dropped the wildly popular EP singles "Sofa King", "I Wanna Dance With You" and "Kool Aid". The tracks provided doses of summery perfection that earned praise among Paper Mag, The FADER, FLOOD Magazine, and consistent airplay from BBC Radio 1 and Apple Music 1.

The song followed the release of the duo's sophomore EP, Bar 'N Grill earlier that year. They have since amassed over 10 million streams, and garnered widespread playlisting support across community radio, US college radio and BBC Radio 6.

Capping off a career-high year, the duo have also been named in Matt Wilkinson's (Apple Music 1) 'Ones To Watch' list for 2023, after also featuring in his 2022 'Hidden Gems' list with fan favorite, "Oysters In My Pocket".

Watch the music video for the new single here:

Photo by Alex Wall



