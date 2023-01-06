Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
RHODES Releases New Single 'Good To You'

RHODES Releases New Single 'Good To You'

RHODES' new album will be released on January 27.

Jan. 06, 2023  

British singer-songwriter RHODES releases the emotional new single "Good To You" today with Nettwerk. The personal track lyrically encapsulates the fear of losing someone you can't be without, while showcasing RHODES charming vocals.

RHODES states about the track, "There was a period of time in my life where I thought I was about to lose someone, and it spurred me to write a few songs trying to encapsulate a kind of admission of guilt that I am the problem, and I knew that I needed to change. I wanted to play on the idea that without this person I would be literally nothing and no-one. I actually co-wrote this song with my partner who was the person I feared losing and our good friend Steve Weston. The interesting thing about this song is that it was actually written as a dance song to pitch to other artists but as time went on, I realized that the lyrics were so close to me and that the sentiment is too personal so I wanted to make a version of the song that I could imagine existing on my album."

This latest single follows tracks 'No Words', 'Suffering', 'The Love I Give', 'Drink To This' and 'Friends Like These' and comes ahead of RHODES' sophomore album, Friends Like These, out January 27th. Recorded during lockdown alongside producers Rich Cooper and Ash Workman (Christine and the Queens, Metronomy), the new album will be RHODES' first since acclaimed 2015 debut Wishes, which included single 'Let It All Go', a duet with Birdy which has amassed over 198 million Spotify streams.

Signing a deal with Nettwerk and Tap Management (Dermot Kennedy, Lana Del Rey, London Grammar) last year, RHODES is revived and ready to share tales of love, loss, friendship, and hope. Following a SOLD-OUT show at Omeara in 2022, which marked his first London headline show in six years, RHODES is set to continue captivating audiences this year.

Next month will see RHODES take to the stage in several cities across the country as part of his UK/EU headline tour, ending with a show at London's EartH. Full UK tour dates below.

Listen to the new single here:

UK Headline tour dates

10/02 - BRUDENELL SOCIAL CLUB, LEEDS

11/02 - KING TUTS, GLASGOW

12/02- BODEGA, NOTTINGHAM

14/02 - DEAF INSTITUTE, MANCHESTER

15/02 - THE LOUISIANA, BRISTOL

27/02 - EartH, LONDON



Ice Spice Drops New Viral Hit In Ha Mood Photo
Ice Spice Drops New Viral Hit 'In Ha Mood'
Not only did Ice make every year-end ‘best of list’, but she was named TikTok #1 EMERGING ARTIST OF THE YEAR, Vevo’s 2023 DSCVR Artist to Watch, BET Amplified Artist of the month, and yesterday Shazam calculated she is the lead artist to watch in 2023 (algorithms etc.).
SYML Debuts New Song Believer Photo
SYML Debuts New Song 'Believer'
Recorded and produced in Fennell’s hometown with fellow Seattle-native Phil Ek (Band of Horses, Father John Misty, Fleet Foxes), the new LP is his first album to feature a full band. In addition, SYML will feature on Lana Del Rey’s forthcoming Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard.
Seafret Kick of 2023 With Soaring New Single See, Im Sorry Photo
Seafret Kick of 2023 With Soaring New Single 'See, I'm Sorry'
Following on from the release of their highly-praised new EP Anywhere From Here last year, UK'S finest Seafret are looking to kick off their 2023 with their soaring new single 'See, I’m Sorry.' Conjuring a more euphoric and uplifting direction this time around, 'See, I’m Sorry' marks one of the more triumphant entries in their recent catalogue.
NERIAH Releases New Single Puppet On A String Photo
NERIAH Releases New Single 'Puppet On A String'
Since releasing her debut EP in 2022 that premiered on The Zane Lowe Show, NERIAH has shown no signs of slowing down. The Los Angeles based songstress was featured on People’s Winter Emerging Artists list, deeming her sophomore EP How Do I Get Clean as “binge-worthy.”

From This Author - Michael Major


Josh Abbott Band, Colter Wall, Jon Wolfe, Josh Ward, Pat Green, And More To Hit The Stage At Billy Bob's Texas In JanuaryJosh Abbott Band, Colter Wall, Jon Wolfe, Josh Ward, Pat Green, And More To Hit The Stage At Billy Bob's Texas In January
January 5, 2023

With a variety of options including beginner classes for Country & Western 3 step, Waltz, and West Coast Swing, there is something for everyone who hopes to take the dancefloor. While visiting Billy Bob’s Texas, patrons can also expect to experience everything imaginable from rare memorabilia, live bull-riding, and handprints from your artists.
PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH Arrives on VUDU TomorrowPUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH Arrives on VUDU Tomorrow
January 5, 2023

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is available TOMORROW (Friday, 1/6) on Vudu, Fandango’s premium on-demand video service. Can’t get enough Puss in Boots? Fans can also purchase the Puss in Boots 2-Movie Collection, which includes the original Puss in Boots (2011) and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.
Gothic Indie-Rock Band Souls Extolled Releases 'MMXXII'Gothic Indie-Rock Band Souls Extolled Releases 'MMXXII'
January 5, 2023

The Austin based Souls Extolled are known for their diverse and provocative blend of familiar and eclectic rock fusion. Taking parts from indie and alt rock to grunge, ska, and punk, they have created a modern rock of the ages that can only be described as purely Souls Extolled. Their newest album, MMXXII (2022) is out now.
STAND to Premiere In February on ShowtimeSTAND to Premiere In February on Showtime
January 5, 2023

SHOWTIME Sports Documentary Films also released the official poster art for the documentary that features in-depth interviews with basketball and entertainment stars including Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr, Shaquille O’Neal, Jalen Rose, Mahershala Ali, Ice Cube and more. Watch the video trailer for the new film now!
Nighttime New Song 'When The Wind Is Blowing'Nighttime New Song 'When The Wind Is Blowing'
January 5, 2023

“When The Wind Is Blowing” is a transcendental song of psychedelic folk which goes between breezy sung passages and dives into the metaphysical. The accompanying video, shot on 16mm film and directed by David Sater and Goodman, fits right in with the sound– starting off right where her last video, “Curtain Is Closing”, ended.
share