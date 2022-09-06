REVOLUSHN to Release Their Third Full-Length Album '3'

REVOLUSHN is an experimental psych rock group from California formed by longtime friends and collaborators NO Mansfield and David "Dekay" Kendrick. They recorded dozens of songs together for other artists as part of a studio group in Los Angeles, and in 2016 began writing and recording their own material for what would become REVOLUSHN.

They enlisted the talents of multiple friends for their debut release The Freshman (2016) and their follow-up Further!! (2018) and have now solidified their lineup around NO (guitar/vocals), Dekay (drums, percussion), Olga Schubert (keys), and Neil Nyberg (bass guitar/vocals) for their new album 3, set for release September 30, 2022!

REVOLUSHN is extraordinarily versatile and showcase an assortment of styles, leaning into experimental art rock along with their love for dance rock and loud guitars and drums. Produced by NO Mansfield and Arron Connor (Bone Thugs and Harmony, Cher, Ed Sheeran, Dr. Dre), their new album 3 also features Scott Page (Pink Floyd, Toto, Supertramp) on sax and Harlan Spector (Redbone, Buffalo Springfield) on keys on the track "Electric" as well as Kim Aston on backing vocals.

This incredible new REVOLUSHN album highlights their influences including Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, The Black Keys, Lady Gaga, Manaskin, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, and more. 3 was recorded at Swamptone Studios in Northern California, Cypher Sound Studios in Kansas City, MO, Hailer Studios in Los Angeles, and Coast Mastering in Berkeley, CA, and the album was mastered at Coast Mastering by Michael Romanoff (Pentatonix, Nine Inch Nails, The Who).

NO Mansfield lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and has written several hundred songs since he picked up the guitar at six years old. NO is a respected studio musician and multi-instrumentalist that has recorded music for television and film and has played with dozens of artists including Aretha Franklin, Berlin, DEVO, and many more. NO Mansfield also recently scored the horror movie The Beast Inside.

David "Dekay" Kendrick plays drums/percussion and writes many of the song's lyrics. Dekay lives in Los Angeles, CA. A lifelong musician, Dekay has played everywhere from the Hollywood Bowl to Madison Square Gardens. He has been a member of Sparks, DEVO, Gleaming Spires and Xiu Xiu. Dekay and NO write the songs for REVOLUSHN and have been playing together in different bands for over 25 years.

Olga Schubert plays keyboards and lives in the San Francisco Bay Area. She was born in Russia and studied classical piano during her youth before going on to medical school to become a doctor. After moving to America, she studied art and became a respected and internationally known painter. NO and Olga are married and when NO realized how good she was at keyboards she was drafted into the group. Since joining REVOLUSHN she has also become a talented videographer and now creates all their videos.

Neil Nyberg plays bass guitar and sings for REVOLUSHN. Neil lives in Berkeley, CA. He has been a musician since a young age and has played in several prominent San Francisco Bay Area bands. He also plays guitar and sings for his band Nalamora. Neil is also creating a fashion brand.

To release their newest album 3, REVOLUSHN signed with the bay area independent music label Candy Gram Music Company. With a mission to promote the SF Bay Area music scene as a world class entertainment center in California for mind-blowing music and art, and as an inspiring place for artists to live and love, the label is cultivating a San Francisco sound reminiscent of the 60s summer of love that is also firmly rooted in the present day.

CGM is embraces street artists as well as established professional musicians, helping them to develop live shows, professional recordings, PR, online presence, and more. Rock, alt, blues, indie, emo, psychedelic rock, pop punk, world beat, and singer/songwriters all have a place with Candy Gram Music Company.

REVOLUSHN has performed at notable venues and festivals across the US and have an October 2022 tour planned that will bring them to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Kansas City, Chicago, and New York.

They will soon release a music video for their song "The Beast Inside" from the upcoming new movie of the same name. The band is featured in the film and NO even performed a speaking role. REVOLUSHN has been called "Electrifying!" by the LA Weekly Times, "Incredibly catchy!" by the Huffington Post, and "Magnificent!" by Melody Maker.