R&B Innovator Joey Xl Drops the Scorching 'Special'

East London R&B innovator Joey XL unveils his new single 'Special', released today via ONErpm. Produced by Ryan Andre & OBR, the smooth new single sees Joey flex his versatility as he wraps his vocals around instrumentation infused with reggae elements influenced by his Jamaican heritage.

The single arrives with a lo-fi video, premiered today via WONDERLAND and shot by Ben Stonely that follows Joey through the heat, suspense and longing of a burgeoning relationship.

Speaking on the release, Joey said:-

"Special' was one of the fastest songs I've ever made and also one of the most enjoyable. It's a simple song about connection and attraction and the feelings that come with that. It brings a different, more upbeat and summery vibe to songs I've released so far and I've enjoyed paying homage to my Caribbean roots."

Joey XL is on a mission to reinvigorate UK R&B. An intimate wordsmith with a background in songwriting across the globe; Joey's rich and melancholy music has seen him weave between different genres, blending influences from textural R&B visionaries such as D'Angelo, with Indie greats such as Tame Impala. Enveloping the listener with his signature butter-like vocals, Joey has set media alight with props from the likes of New Wave Mag, Complex UK, DUMMY Mag and more.

'Special' follows the shimmering, introspective 'Perfect Timing' released earlier this spring to acclaim from the likes of CLASH, TRENCH, GRM, DUMMY, The Pit, Mixtape Madness and more. Stay tuned for more from Joey XL this year.

Watch the new music video here: