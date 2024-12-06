Queen Naija Releases New Single 'Straight Outta Heaven'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multi-platinum singer Queen Naija has released a beautiful new single titled “Straight Outta Heaven,” which is out now. The powerful record has Queen Naija reflecting on the emotional journey of being a mother to two sons and discovering the connection between love, hope, and divinity.

On “Straight Outta Heaven,” Queen Naija uses her signature vocal power with heartfelt storytelling to tell her children that being a mother isn’t something anyone is truly ever prepared for, but it’s a role that has brought her happiness and peace: “Being your mother didn’t come with instructions / So if I mess up please just know that I love you / And every night that I lay you down to sleep / I pray..no matter what the world may bring / God protects you.

She continues, “Whenever you smile / My whole world lights up / Someone makes you cry / I’ll go and beat them up / As long as you’re okay / Then mommy is okay / If we ain’t got nobody else then we got us.”

According to Queen Naija, her new track feels like a follow up to her hit song “Mama’s Hand,” which also focuses on maneuvering life as a mother to two children and reminding her listeners that women who are blessed with this opportunity are doing the best they can.

“To me this song feels like a sequel to ‘Mama’s Hand,’ which was written for my first born son. When I became pregnant with my 2nd born, I worried how I would be able to split my love in half, which is something I know many mothers can identify with. That feeling lead me to creating ‘Straight Outta Heaven.’ There are no instructions that come with how to do this #momlife, but all of us are just trying our best,” said Queen Naija.

The new single comes after Queen Naija released “Missing You,” an emotional record that paid tribute to her late friend and bodyguard, Beast, who passed away in 2022. That record, along with “Good Girls Finish Last” which arrived in September, serves as Queen Naija’s return to the music scene after a brief hiatus. The Michigan native’s last project arrived as an EP titled After the Butterflies in November 2023. Standout tracks on the project include “Words of Affirmation” and “No Fake Love” featuring NBA YoungBoy. The project also had an eclectic list of high-profile guest appearances from Monica, Ella Mai, and Eric Bellinger.

The New York Times described Queen Naija as “the first soul star of the social media generation” and built a career for herself that includes several RIAA-certified plaques and over 6 billion combined global streams in her career to date. She celebrated the five-year anniversary of her breakthrough double-platinum smash “Medicine” earlier this year.

Queen Naija is also a mainstay on the music charts as she’s topped Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart numerous times with “Medicine,” “Karma,” “Butterflies Pt. 2,” and “Hate Our Love” featuring Big Sean. In addition, her 2020 debut album missunderstood went No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Comments