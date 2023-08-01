Queen + Adam Lambert Extend Touring Into 2024 With February Japan Shows

Sir Brian May, Roger Taylor and their exceptional front man, Grammy nominated Adam Lambert, are extending their Rhapsody Tour activity into 2024.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

Already lined up for a spectacular North America 22-date concert run this fall, Sir Brian May, Roger Taylor and their exceptional front man, Grammy nominated Adam Lambert, are extending their Rhapsody Tour activity into 2024 with the announcement today of five mega dome concerts in Japan in February next year.

Opening their Japan show dates February 4 in Nagoya, the band will additionally perform it’s lauded Rhapsody show in Osaka (Feb 7), Sapporo (Feb 10) and conclude with two shows at the Tokyo Dome, (February 13 and 14) performing in all to over 200,000 concert-goers. The Sapporo show is a particularly historic one, marking the band’s first return to the city in over 42 years, last played by Queen on its Hot Space tour, October 29, 1982.

On making the announcement, Roger Taylor speaking alongside Brian May, said: “We are so excited to be returning to Japan, the country that has always held a special and most honoured place in our hearts.” Taylor continues: “This may be the last time…who knows? We promise to bring a very real spectacular for you to enjoy!”

Since their first arrival in Japan in April 1975 to scenes of fan mob mania, the bond between Queen and Japan has been richly woven into band history. Despite their absence on the touring circuit, Queen’s music continued to be treasured in Japan throughout the 90’s and into the 21st Century, thanks in part to their inclusion in TV commercials and television dramas.

Featured in a beer commercial, the band’s “I Was Born To Love You” reached No.1 on the singles chart. Invited to return in 2014 - now fronted by Adam Lambert - to headline at Japan’s largest rock festival, Summer Sonic, Queen’s status as Japan’s favourite foreign band was reconfirmed.

Japan is now once again a regular feature on the touring schedule, Queen and Adam Lambert having returned as recently as 2020 to perform four massive sold-out shows playing to a combined audience of over 132,000 people across the country, clearly evident that the bond between Queen and Japan continues to remain as strong as ever. An enthusiastic Adam Lambert says: “The Japan shows back in 2020 were so much fun, the audience were incredible! I am thrilled to have the opportunity to come back. Can’t wait!”

Queen + Adam Lambert’s career-spanning Rhapsody Tour set list celebrates the band’s extraordinary back catalogue, lining up wall-to-wall immortal anthems like “We Will Rock You”, “Don’t Stop Me Now”, “Radio Ga Ga”, and “Somebody To Love” alongside classic deep cuts and vintage fan favourites. Featuring a dazzling state-of-the-art stage design, incredible special effects and set pieces, this sense-swamping extravaganza has been blowing critics and fans away the world over.

As with last year's UK and European dates, the 2024 Japan tour will see Queen + Adam Lambert supported on stage by their regular band members, long-serving Queen keyboard player Spike Edney, bass guitarist Neil Fairclough and percussionist Tyler Warren.

Having extensively toured over the last few years, the Rhapsody show is forever evolving. But it remains at heart a tribute to Freddie Mercury’s majestic legacy, a confirmation of Brian and Roger’s undimmed musical prowess, plus a magnificent showcase for Adam’s vocal skills and electrifying stage charisma, all of which adds up to a glorious full-blooded celebration of one of the greatest songbooks in rock history

Full tour dates:

February 4th (Sun) Nagoya – Vantelin Dome

February 7th (Wed) Osaka – Kyocera Dome

February 10th (Sat) Sapporo – Sapporo Dome

February 13th (Tue) Tokyo – Tokyo Dome

February 14th (Wed) Tokyo – Tokyo Dome

Ticketing Information:

August 10 (Thu) 12:00 pm – October 6 (Fri) 23:59 pm : 

Ticket company Pre-sale *Lottery - for Japanese residents only*.

October 7 ( Mon) 12:00 pm – October 25 ( Wed) 23:59 pm: 

Pre-sale/Pre-sale for overseas customers.

 https://ib.eplus.jp/queen-adamlambert/

October 28 (Sat) 10:00am : Public On-sale 

Photo: Bojan Hohnjec



