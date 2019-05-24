Pussy Riot Joins LadyLand Festival Lineup

May. 24, 2019  
Pussy Riot Joins LadyLand Festival Lineup

Pussy Riot joins the 2nd annual LadyLand Festival lineup, which already boasts Honey Dijon, Gossip, Yves Tumor, Jayda G, Mykki Blanco, Violet* Chachki, Octo Octa, Allie X, Yvie Oddly and more (full lineup below). The Ladyfag-curated festival takes over the Brooklyn Mirage on June 28 and 29 in celebration of the first US-held World Pride ; tickets are available to purchase at www.ladylandfestival.com.

Friday June 28th:

Honey Dijon, Pussy Riot, Jayda G., Octo Octa, Clara 3000, Rina Sawayama, Yvie Oddly, V?X, Katie Rex, Bottoms, Jacob Meehan, FEE Lion

Saturday June 29th:

Gossip, Yves Tumor and Its Band, Mykki Blanco, Violet* Chachki, Allie X, Coi Leray, Dorian Electra, Total Freedom & Friends, Michael, Magnan, Mistervacation, Hu Dat, Kid Kenn

LadyLand Online:

Instagram: @ladylandfestival, @ladyfag

Facebook: @ladylandfestival

Website: www.ladylandfestival.com



