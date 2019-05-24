Pussy Riot Joins LadyLand Festival Lineup

Pussy Riot joins the 2nd annual LadyLand Festival lineup, which already boasts Honey Dijon, Gossip, Yves Tumor, Jayda G, Mykki Blanco, Violet* Chachki, Octo Octa, Allie X, Yvie Oddly and more (full lineup below). The Ladyfag-curated festival takes over the Brooklyn Mirage on June 28 and 29 in celebration of the first US-held World Pride ; tickets are available to purchase at www.ladylandfestival.com.

Friday June 28th:

Honey Dijon, Pussy Riot, Jayda G., Octo Octa, Clara 3000, Rina Sawayama, Yvie Oddly, V?X, Katie Rex, Bottoms, Jacob Meehan, FEE Lion

Saturday June 29th:

Gossip, Yves Tumor and Its Band, Mykki Blanco, Violet* Chachki, Allie X, Coi Leray, Dorian Electra, Total Freedom & Friends, Michael, Magnan, Mistervacation, Hu Dat, Kid Kenn

LadyLand Online:

Instagram: @ladylandfestival, @ladyfag

Facebook: @ladylandfestival

Website: www.ladylandfestival.com





