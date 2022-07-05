Pure Noise Records & Pabst Blue Ribbon Present 'Dead Formats Volume 1'

Pure Noise Records and Pabst Blue Ribbon have teamed up to present 'Dead Formats Volume 1', a 15-track compilation featuring the Pure Noise Records roster sharing their takes on the celebrated punk/emo/ska songs that helped shape the scene in the 90's and 2000's.

Today, fans can hear Drug Church's take on "Someday I Suppose" originally by The Mighty Mighty Bosstones and Microwave's cover of "Santeria" by Sublime. Microwave has also released a music video with their cover, which can be seen below.

"Bosstones were one of the first bands to make me excited about music," says Pat Kindlan of Drug Church. "Not to get too deep here, but I get emotional if I think back to that time when my child mind was in full discovery mode. For me, Bosstones were part of that formative moment where music is just starting to make sense but is still unknown enough to be thrilling.

And the band was the perfect gateway to genres I've worked in for a long time since. The fact that this likable band I could play for my friends at school also covered Slapshot and Minor Threat BLEW MY MIND. This band I loved since age 12 and this hardcore thing I'm getting into at age 15 have crossover? How? It was like putting together a puzzle. I am grateful for Mighty Mighty Bosstones and I hope this cover turns some younger listeners on to the 'plaid era' of the band."

"We had a lot of fun putting together this cover," says Nate Hardy of Microwave on their "Santeria" cover. "Sublime holds a sacred place in our hearts. What an incredibly chill band. What an incredibly chill song. We hope you'll curl up with a doob and an ice cold Pabst Blue Ribbon and enjoy."

"Brain Stew/Jaded" by Four Year Strong, "Fell In Love With A Girl" by LURK, "Inside Out" by Hawthorne Heights and "I'm The One" by Seaway, can also be found on the compilation and are available for streaming now at: https://lnk.to/deadformats

'Dead Formats Volume 1' is now available pre-order on vinyl as well as a limited edition merch collaboration between Pure Noise Records and Pabst Blue Ribbon, which now includes a keychain bottle opener, can be found here.

Listen here: