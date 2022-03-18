Punk Veterans Hot Water Music Release Acclaimed New Album 'Feel The Void'

Equal Vision Records and celebrated punk band Hot Water Music are excited to announce the release of its acclaimed new album, Feel The Void. Featuring the return of producer Brian McTernan (Turnstile, Converge, Thrice), Feel The Void offers up a torrent of resilience that strives for light in the context of personal and global darkness across its 12 energetic and impassioned songs.

The band has also released the music video for "Habitual," a standout track from the new collection that is accompanied by a clip directed by Jesse Korman. Perhaps the most personal song vocalist/guitarist Chuck Ragan has ever written, "Habitual" is for and about those close to him who have suffered with or succumbed to cancer.

In 2017, Hot Water Music vocalist/guitarist Chris Wollard stepped away from playing live with the band in order to focus on his mental health. While the other members - Chuck Ragan (vocals/guitar), Jason Black (bass) and George Rebelo (drums) - understood and supported his decision, it did nevertheless bring the future of the band into question. After a chance encounter between Rebelo and The Flatliners' Chris Cresswell, Cresswell ended up stepping into Wollard's shoes for a performance at The Fest that year, which would eventually lead to him becoming a permanent member (with Wollard continuing to record with the band).

Recorded at Black Bear Studios in Gainesville, FL, Feel The Void marks the return of producer Brian McTernan, who worked with the band on 2001's A Flight And A Crash, 2002's Caution and 2004's The New What Next, often thought of as Hot Water Music's classic period. From the moment the dark, portentous intensity of "Another Breath" kicks the record off, it's clear that this is a band at the peak of their powers.

McTernan's involvement was incredibly instrumental in channeling that spirit and energy - the intense urgency of "Killing Time, "Newtown Scraper" and "Scratch On," the nervous but positive emotional energy of "Hearts Stay Full" and the title track, the soaring chorus of "The Weeds," the surging, powerful roar of closer "Lock Up."

Feel The Void also finds Wollard and Ragan singing dual vocals again - and to devastating effect - something that should definitely please longtime fans of the band. Ultimately, it's a spirit of perseverance, defiance and hope that defines this record, and which also demonstrates how steadfast Hot Water Music has remained in its beliefs and ideas. The world might have changed drastically in the past 25 or so years, but the reason why the band makes music has remained exactly the same as it ever was. What's more, the music is just as powerful, vital and full of meaning, and just as effective at counteracting the emptiness, pain and suffering that, sadly, is an inherent part of life.

Hot Water Music will be making the following North American appearances throughout 2022. Dates below with more to be added soon.

Listen to the new album here:

Tour Dates

MARCH

23 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair ^

24 - New York, NY - Elsewhere ^

25 - Garwood, NJ - Crossroads ^

26 - Garwood, NJ - Crossroads ^ (SOLD OUT)

27 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts ^

APRIL

09 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre *

10 - London, ON - London Music Hall

12 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theater

13 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall *

14 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre *

15 - Victoria, BC - Capitol Ballroom

16 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue *

JUNE

09 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's FoCo (w/ Elway, Modern Life Is War)

10 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre (w/ Elway)

JULY

02 - St. Catharines, ON - Born and Raised

07 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy %

08 - Garden Grove, CA - Garden Amp %

09 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall %

SEPTEMBER

16 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir

17 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

* - co-headline with The Menzingers

# - w/ Tim Barry and Be Well

& - w/ Avail and Be Well

^ - w/ Strike Anywhere and Be Well

% - w/ Good Riddance and Bad Cop/Bad Cop