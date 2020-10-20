Prolific Singer-Songwriter And Poet Martin Wardley Releases New Single 'Resurrecting The Show'

Releasing on Friday the 13th, November 2020.

Singer-songwriter, poet, and performer Martin Wardley is due to release his new single 'Resurrecting The Show' on Friday the 13th November 2020. Produced by Ben Matravers (Hannah Trigwell, Boyce Avenue, East Life ) and mastered by Pete Maher (Rolling Stones, U2, Peaky Blinders). A prolific writer, Martin has previously released two albums 'Into The Abyss' and 'Pedestrian Odyssey' along with co-writing for and with other artists such as Wayne Gidden, Tom Read and Hati. Martin's work has also seen support from the BBC Network with BBC Bristol and Cumbria both playing his tracks.

His latest single 'Resurrecting The Show' is an examination of the challenges of time, change and of losing one's way. It explores how introspection and reflection can be the catalyst to enable a move forward, a way of starting again. The theme of the track runs through to the music, starting off sombre and stripped back, the track gradually builds to a more optimistic piano and orchestral arrangement that juxtaposes with Martin's low baritone voice which conveys both a sense of poignancy and hopeful optimism.

Martin takes inspiration from an eclectic mix of genres and artists but his own work leans more towards a heady cocktail of Tom Waits, Leonard Cohen, Arctic Monkeys and Bon Iver. He is, however, most notably comparable in both music and songwriting to Nick Cave. Outside of music, Martin releases a weekly segment on his social media channels called 'Words On Wednesday' that provides weekly poetry excerpts, allowing Martin the flexibility to convey his feelings of the week via an alternative medium.

With more music in the pipeline, plans for live shows in the near future and sync opportunities on the horizon ''Resurrecting The Show'' won't be the last you hear of Martin in the coming months. Follow his socials for the latest updates.

Watch Martin Wardley 'Resurrecting the Show' Here

Facebook Instagram Website

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You