Production Duo Golden Aquarians Releases Debut Single

Production team Golden Aquarians has released their debut single "High Enough" today. Sonically, the track fuses sounds of the duo's adopted home of New York City and their Texan roots, blending sampled beats, chopped synths and layered vocals with ethereal pedal steel guitar performed by Eric Swanson (Israel Nash).

"'High Enough" speaks to the desire to break out of all of it," says Golden Aquarians when asked about the song. Adding "We will continue using our own voices as loud as we want to fight for justice and humanity. We will continue to fight against racism in all its heinous forms. And until the spread of this virus ceases, we will continue wearing our fing masks so WE CAN see the other side." The song is available via Bandcamp and can be purchased HERE, with all proceeds being donated to The Loveland Foundation which helps to provide access to therapy to communities of color, especially Black girls and women.

Helmed by Texas-born musicians/producers Sarah Jaffe and Roberto Sanchez, Golden Aquarians has also released the incredible music video for "High Enough," directed and animated by creative director and GFX artist Dani Okon. The cut - which premiered today via BlackBook Magazine - can be viewed HERE and features Jaffe and Sanchez as 32-bit characters in a side-scrolling video game adventure complete with dragons, fireballs, monsters, and interstellar travel.

With multiple full-lengths to her name, Jaffe has toured the US and Europe multiple times, performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and has shared stages with the likes of Norah Jones, Patty Griffin, Erykah Badu, Metric, Chelsea Wolfe, Midlake, Blitzen Trapper and Cyndi Lauper. She has written and performed twice for designer Jonathan Simkhai's New York Fashion Week shows, and has composed original music for the independent film Never Goin' Back, which premiered in 2018 at Sundance. Jaffe has a writing and performance credit on the Eminem song "Bad Guy", which appeared on his GRAMMY Award-winning The Marshall Mathers LP2. Her voice was featured in the Disney Pixar short The Blue Umbrella scored by Jon Brion and can also be heard in the Occulus virtual reality short Dear Angelica.

Sanchez is a drummer, multi-instrumentalist and music producer. In addition to performing with Sarah, he has played and/or recorded with artists including Still Corners, Will Johnson (Centro-matic), Justin Townes Earle, Anders Parker (Varnaline), and Hiss Golden Messenger among many others. Founder of Static West Music, Rob is an award- winning advertising music composer and has sync'd his and other's music across a multitude of international ad campaigns and television productions.

Golden Aquarians' "High Enough" is out now. You can watch the official music video HERE, and take advantage of Bandcamp Friday by purchasing the track HERE while helping donate 100% of the proceeds to The Loveland Foundation. For all up-to-date information on new music, stay tuned to https://www.goldenaquarians.com/.

