Producer Jauz to Embark on BITE THIS! BLOCK PARTY TOUR

Label founder and acclaimed producer Jauz announces his 21-date Bite This! Block Party tour with Mamitas Tequila Seltzer, bringing his unique curatorial vision to the stage with some of the hottest rising acts in dance music. Showcasing a variety of talent and genres, the tour will see Jauz joined by friends like Barilan, Brody, Ghastly's mysterious new project Ghengar, Habstrakt, Holy Goof, Jessica Audifred, Kittens, Moore Kismet, Skepsis, Space Laces, and Vampa, with more artists yet to be announced. Celebrating five years of Bite This!, this block party is one you won't want to miss. Tickets are on sale May 13th.

Jauz has dominated the electronic music space for years with a #1 album "The Wise & The Wicked" that reached the top of the charts on iTunes dance within 90 minutes of release and also has released chart-topping hit singles "Feel The Volume" (over 30 million streams) and "Rock The Party" (over 25 million streams). He's headlined festivals across the globe including Ultra Music Festival, Life Is Beautiful Las Vegas, EDC Japan, Tomorrowland and many more. He's secured residencies in Las Vegas at premier nightclubs including KAOS the WYNN, and Hakkasan, and most recently Elia Beach Club. Never one to slow down, Jauz will play not one but two sets at EDC Las Vegas, highlighting his Off The Deep End sound as well as the bass-hybrid dance music he's known for.

Jauz has been tapping into his OTDE project even more, which has been exploding recently and led to a massive OTDE set at Coachella last month. Exploring his love of house music, his latest release with Johnny Gold, "PPL," is a look at the producer's versatility. "PPL" follows the groove-laden "Bring Et," which was released via Jauz's own Bite This! label.

Announced Tour Dates

July 1 - Baltimore, MD - Hammerjacks

July 2 - Atlanta, GA - Believe Backlot

July 3 - Chicago, IL - Plumbers Hall Parking Lot

July 30 - Detroit, MI - Crofoot Festival Grounds

August 6 - Denver, CO - Mission Outdoors

August 12 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square (Petco Park)

August 13 - Anchorage, AK - Williwaw Lot

August 19 - Calgary, AB - Calgary Block Party

August 20 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall Outdoors

August 26 - El Paso, TX - Green Door Outdoors

September 10 - San Francisco, CA - Midway Outdoors

September 23 - Albuquerque, NM - Salt Yard West

September 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Tempe Block Party

September 30 - Los Angeles, CA - Grand Park

