Problem and Snoop Dogg Drop New Single 'Dim My Light'

Compton rapper Problem teams up with his longtime collaborator and mentor Snoop Dogg to deliver yet another West Coast banger. Produced by Audio Anthem, the MC's drop the tempo with a brutally honest message for the slackers who talk big, are too lazy to really work, and always have an excuse. Truth is, success is hard work and there's no time for the ne'er-do-wells. It's tough love and sage advice to set their mind straight and focus on their hustle.

"Dim My Light" is featured on the upcoming Smoke Break EP available October 12. The new song follows Problem's motivating 4-track playlist Coffee Break released last month that included the hard-hitting morning risers "Clout" and "Go Time," a remix to his Coffee & Kush Vol 1 fan-favorite "G-s," and "Taking All Fades" featuring Dom Kennedy, a remake of the Kurupt stand-out track "We Can Freak It." Coffee Break and Smoke Break are precursors to get fans ready for his next full-length album Coffee & Kush - The Finale, the final installment of his critically-acclaimed Coffee & Kush trilogy.

Moveover, the rapper turned entrepreneur launched his company Martin Holdings that included a brand licensing agreement with global cannabis lifestyle brand and high-end retailer Burb. Burb just expanded their operations with a $4 million Series A funding with participation from 300 Entertainment CEO and co-founder Kevin Liles.

Meanwhile, his production company 50Million Media kicked off a YouTube show earlier this month called Guess That Celebrity. On the show, Problem along with special guests hosts tell personal stories that involve a celebrity without divulging names while viewers try to figure out who it is.

Listen to the new track here: