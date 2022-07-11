Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Priscilla Block Announces New U.S. Tour Dates for Her Wildly Popular Welcome to the Block Party Tour

Priscilla Block Announces New U.S. Tour Dates for Her Wildly Popular Welcome to the Block Party Tour

Pre-Sale tickets for the Welcome to the Block Party Tour are available on July 12th.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 11, 2022  

One of Nashville's most exciting new acts of the year, Priscilla Block, has announced Fall tour dates for her incredibly successful Welcome to the Block Party Tour.

The second run of U.S. dates for Priscilla's first headlining tour follows her energetic and fan-packed Spring dates where she sold out 11 of 14 shows and met countless fans who still can't get enough of the Block Party sound!

"I am so excited to announce the second leg of my Welcome to the Block Party Tour!" says Block. "As a little girl, I always dreamed of writing my own songs and singing them to crowds of people. The fans absolutely blew me away earlier this year, selling out shows, singing every word to every song, and making my songs their own. There were so many places that we didn't get to the first time around, so I can't wait to give the fans this second round of shows! See y'all on the road."

Welcome to the Block Party Tour Dates

10.13 LRH - Liberty Township, OH

10.14 Jergel's - - - - - - - - - - - Warrendale, PA

10.15 - 8 Seconds Saloon - - - - - - Indianapolis, IN

10.20 - Wooly's - - - - - - - - - - Des Moines, IA

10.21 Joe's on Weed - - - - - - - - Chicago, IL

10.22 - Elevation at the Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI

10.26 - Rick's Cafe - - - - - - - - - Starkville, MS

10.27 - Cotton Eyed Joe's - - - - - - Knoxville, TN

10.28 - Silverado's - - - - - - - - - Black Mountain, NC

10.29 Rome River Jam - - - - - - - - Rome, GA

11.3 - Nashville Palace - - - - - - - Nashville, TN

11.11 Bluestone - - - - - - - - - - Columbus, OH

11.12 - Boondock's - - - - - - - - - Springfield, IL

11.17 Blue Room - - - - - - - - - Statesboro, GA

11.18 Blind Horse - - - - - - - - - Greenville, SC

11.19 Music Farm - - - - - - - - - Charleston, SC

Pre-Sale tickets for the Welcome to the Block Party Tour are available on July 12th.

Priscilla has been taking the music world by storm since her RIAA Gold-certified "Just About Over You" captured audiences via TikTok. Since then, her undeniable voice and candid lyrics have cultivated a loyal fanbase and her debut album, Welcome to the Block Party (Mercury Nashville), has garnered her an ACM Award nomination for New Female Artist of the Year, quickly followed by another nomination for Breakthrough Video of the Year at the 2022 CMT Awards.

Recently, she made her first CMA Music Fest appearance playing on the coveted Riverfront Stage and the NISSAN Satellite Stage, where she met fans and watched as they all sang along to her hit songs like "Just About Over You," "Wish You Were the Whiskey," the body-positive anthem, "Thick Thighs," and current Top 40 radio single, "My Bar."

Next up for Priscilla is her first-ever international tour that will be kicking off this Summer in Glasgow, UK. Since going on-sale, she has nearly sold-out the full run and is proving herself a global sensation.

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Outdoor Film Festival Launches on July 6
July 5, 2022

The Outdoor Film Festival consists of a series of interactive workshops and film screenings set in open spaces and nature in East Harlem. With each day given a thematic focal point, the festival is centered around intergenerational healing as it relates to Black and BIPOC communities living in Harlem and across New York City.
Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) Announces Film Lineup for 21st Edition
July 5, 2022

The Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) announced the film lineup for this year’s 21st edition of the film festival. AFFD’s Opening Night selection is Wenxiong Xing’s Too Cool to Kill, the Closing Night selection is Roshan Sethi’s 7 Days, Spotlight screenings include Park Hoon-Jung’s The Witch 2: The Other One, and Shô Miyake’s Small, Slow but Steady.
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean & DJ Lux to Debut New AJ Single 'SMOKE'
July 5, 2022

Backstreet Boy, AJ Mclean and WEG’s newest artist and Billboard Record Charter DJ Lux will be debuting AJ’s new single ‘SMOKE’. The two are the founders of the music collaboration ATCK, All The Cool Kids, and are releasing their newest records featuring impressive artists on a global scale. Get VIP tickets now!
Raphael Saadiq Tapped as Marvel's MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR Executive Music Producer
July 5, 2022

Three-time GRAMMY Award® winner Raphael Saadiq has been named executive music producer for 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,' the highly anticipated animated series following 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect New York City's Lower East Side from danger.
Supernatural Thriller THE SUMMONED to Be Released on VOD Thursday
July 5, 2022

Directed by Meir with a script by Jewish-Ukrainian writer Yuri Baranovsky, THE SUMMONED's powerful cast features J. Quinton Johnson (Hamilton on Broadway, AMC's The Son), Emma Fitzpatrick (THE SOCIAL NETWORK), Salvador Chacon (FX's Mayans M.C.), Angela Gulner (Netflix's GLOW), and Freddy Douglas (Hallmark's The Odyssey).