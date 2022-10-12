Post-Punk Duo Volores Announces Single Release Show

Post-punk husband and wife duo VOLORES featuring long-time Flogging Molly bassist Nathen Maxwell will be making its Colorado Springs debut at Lulu's Downstairs on Thursday, October 27th. Advance tickets are now available via TicketWeb. In addition, the band will be releasing the title track off of their debut album AGES at midnight (October 28th).

"It's a song about life and its different stages as you grow older," explains vocalist and guitarist Shelby Maxwell. "How you feel inexperienced in life with each new stage of it that you encounter, and how we cope with the confusion and feelings." AGES is slated for a 2023 release.

Organic, haunting, and relentlessly authentic, VOLORES' broad appeal lies in its raw channeling of the mortal condition, including mental health struggles, that they've not only experienced, but experienced together.

Simple, yet effortlessly beautiful, AGES celebrates the shared musical passions that brought the Maxwells together - from Leonard Cohen and Elliot Smith to The Cure and Interpol - through unfiltered expressions that cast deeply personal shadows in plain sight, coated only in intuitive melody and elegant songcraft.