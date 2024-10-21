Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn, & More Join Morgan Wallen's 'Sand In My Boots' 2025 Festival Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



AEG Presents and 15-time Billboard Music Awards-winner, Morgan Wallen, are proud to unveil the lineup for Sand In My Boots. The new three-day festival and beach vacation curated by Wallen will host headliners Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn, HARDY and Wallen himself. Set on the Hangout Music Festival site on the idyllic beaches of Gulf Shores, Ala., Sand In My Boots debuts May 16-18, 2025.

Sand In My Boots is more than a festival, it's an invitation to enter Wallen's universe. The event reimagines what a music festival experience can be by handing the reins over to Wallen to curate the lineup, adding his personal touch to every element of programming. Each artist, activity, and experience is driven by his excitement to share great music and create memories with fans, friends, and family. New fans will discover Wallen's unexpected musical influences, passions, and interests while long-time followers may feel in on every detail.

The Sand In My Boots lineup is an eclectic mix of Wallen's favorite artists and inspirations, led by key crossover collaborators like Post Malone and Diplo, and a deep pool of country powerhouses like Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, Riley Green, Chase Rice, ERNEST, Ian Munsick, Nate Smith, Ella Langley, Paul Cauthen, Kameron Marlowe, Josh Ross, Morgan Wade, Hailey Whitters, Lauren Watkins, John Morgan and Laci Kaye Booth. The lineup also features hip-hop luminaries T-Pain, Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz, Three 6 Mafia, Moneybagg Yo, and BigXthaPlug, plus indie alternative bands including The War on Drugs, 3 Doors Down, Future Islands, Real Estate, Wild Nothing, and more - all hand-picked from Wallen's personal playlist. Wallen is bringing together artists from across genres to perform on the same lineup for the first time, breaking barriers while ensuring that fans can expect the unexpected with surprise artist collaborations all weekend long.

Wallen's fingerprints extend across the festival site, offering experiences that reflect his fun-loving nature while capturing the vibrant spirit of Gulf Shores. With a blend of boardwalk charm and hometown warmth, fans can expect the ultimate tailgate and the best in beachside fun, promising a carefree celebration that feels both familiar and thrilling.

Sand In My Boots festival pass types offer something for everyone, spanning 3-Day only GA, Party Pit, VIP, Super VIP, and Livin' The Dream options with various amenities unlocked at each tier. Amenities can include access to exclusive viewing areas and lounges, main stage in-ground swimming pools, complimentary bar and gourmet food options, private restrooms, dedicated festival entryways, and more. View what's included at each pass tier here.

The picturesque beach destination of Gulf Shores is a hotspot for travelers from around the world. Just three hours from New Orleans, six from Atlanta, and eight from Nashville, it's a central hub of the South. At Sand In My Boots, varying accommodation options are available for those traveling from near or far. From hotel packages that bundle passes and shuttle transportation to luxury suites at The Hideaway by Phoenix All Suites with private access to the festival, concierge services, balconies overlooking the Dangerous Stage, and more, Sand In My Boots has options for all preferences. Hotel Packages are on sale now here; no registration is required to purchase.

Sand In My Boots is a reflection of Morgan Wallen's signature sound, a unique blend of traditional country with elements of rock and hip-hop, that has The New York Times calling him “the biggest country star of the 2020s – and one of the biggest stars in pop, period.” Sand In My Boots is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to step into Wallen's universe - a weekend no fan will want to miss. For festival passes, hotel packages, and more visit HERE.

Sand In My Boots 2025 Lineup

2 Chainz

3 Doors Down

49 Winchester

Bailey Zimmerman

BigXthaPlug

Brooks & Dunn

Chase Rice

Diplo

Ella Langley

ERNEST

Future Islands

Hailey Whitters

HARDY

Ian Munsick

John Morgan

Josh Ross

Kameron Marlowe

Laci Kaye Booth

Lauren Watkins

Moneybagg Yo

Morgan Wade

Morgan Wallen

Nate Smith

Ole 60

Paul Cauthen

Post Malone

Real Estate

Riley Green

The War on Drugs

Three 6 Mafia

T-Pain

Treaty Oak Revival

Wild Nothing

Wiz Khalifa

ABOUT SAND IN MY BOOTS

Sand In My Boots takes place on the beautiful white sand beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama, just a short drive from the Pensacola, FL, and Mobile, AL airports. Produced by the teams behind Stagecoach and Hangout Music Festival, this three-day event is equal parts vacation and a deep dive into Morgan Wallen's musical world and inspirations. Every artist, activity, and detail has been carefully handpicked by Wallen himself, driven by his excitement to share his passions with fans, friends, family, and peers.

Featuring a diverse and intentional lineup of top Country, Hip Hop, EDM, Americana and Indie Rock acts, Sand In My Boots stunning venue also offers an array of amenities, including seaside beach clubs, main stage in-ground swimming pools, hammocks, delicious food, VIP options, and more. This unique concept has been a dream of Wallen's for as long as he can remember, and he is thrilled to offer his fans this exclusive experience, bringing together artists who have always wanted to perform together but never had the opportunity—until now.

ABOUT MORGAN WALLEN

When 15-time Billboard Music Awards-winner and current CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee Morgan Wallen released his third studio album One Thing At A Time in 2023, its instant success left The New York Times proclaiming Wallen as “one of the biggest stars in pop, period.” One Thing At A Time has remained atop the all-genre Billboard 200 chart for 19 non-consecutive weeks, the most weeks at No. 1 for a country album, and was the most-streamed album of the year on Spotify. The album's 7x-Platinum single “Last Night” reeled in over 2.2 billion streams globally, becoming the most-streamed song of any genre in the U.S. across Apple Music and Spotify, and the longest running No. 1 solo song in Hot 100 history (16 weeks total). Recent collaboration with Post Malone, “I Had Some Help,” debuted at country radio with 167 first week adds, becoming only the second single in chart history to debut with the support of all reporting stations. Since its release, “I Had Some Help” remained No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 all-genre charts for six weeks.

With 15 chart-toppers at country radio, Wallen's 87-show One Night At A Time World Tour, spanning two years, 10 countries/3 continents and 51 stadium plays, concluded at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 19. Performing to over 2.4 million fans, One Night At A Time was named a Billboard and Pollstar Country Tour of the Year in 2023, as well as People's Choice Country Concert Tour of 2024, surpassing attendance records in numerous stops; including Neyland Stadium and Ohio Stadium, where Wallen became the largest weekend ever for both venues. Wallen donates a portion from every ticket sold to his Morgan Wallen Foundation.

Photo credit: John Shearer/Getty Images

