Post Malone Announces 'Runaway Tour'

Today, GRAMMY nominated, multi-platinum artist Post Malone revealed the Runaway Tour, his latest North American outing kicking off later this year. Produced by Live Nation, the run will start September 14 in Tacoma, WA and visit cities across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping November 20 at The Forum in Los Angeles. Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh will appear as special guests on all of the Runaway Tour dates. Full routing can be found below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, July 19 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, July 16 at 10am local time until Thursday, July 18 at 10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

T-Mobile customers can get exclusive access to stage-front pit tickets at every U.S. concert, as close as any fan can get to the stage - even at sold-out stops! Un-carrier customers can snag their Reserved Tickets starting 30 days prior to each show at first day prices - just another way T-Mobile thanks its customers simply for being customers. For tickets and more information, visit https://t-mobile.com/music [t-mobile.com]

Post Malone's star continues to rise with the debut of his latest single "Goodbyes," ft.Young Thug which became an instant hit after its Fourth of July release. This past March, "Wow." peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Post Malone's sixth top 10 single. At the end of 2018, "Sunflower" was featured in the Oscar-winning film Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse and ultimately hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The anthemic song features the Runaway Tour's special guest, Swae Lee. Post Malone released his Grammy nominated sophomore album, beerbongs & bentleys, in 2018, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and is certified triple Platinum by the RIAA.

Runaway Tour Dates

9/14 Tacoma, WA @Tacoma Dome

9/16 Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

9/17 Portland, OR @ MODA Center

9/19 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

9/ 21 Fresno, CA* @Save Mart Center

9/22 Las Vegas, CA @Life Is Beautiful Festival

9/26 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

9/29 Detroit, MI @ Little Ceasars Arena

10/3 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/6 Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

10/9 Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/11 Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

10/12 Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/14 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/17 Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

10/18 Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/20 Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

10/24 Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

10/25 Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Arena

10/27 New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Festival

10/29 San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

11/2 Dallas, TX @Posty Fest

11/5 Houston, TX @Toyota Center

11/8 Glendale, AZ @Gila River Arena

11/10 Denver, CO @Pepsi Center

11/11 Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

11/14 Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

11/16 Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

11/20 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum





