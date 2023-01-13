Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Portair Shares New Single 'Afterglow' Featuring Wynne

Portair Shares New Single 'Afterglow' Featuring Wynne

His upcoming EP, Learning How To Die, will be out February 24.

Jan. 13, 2023  

Australian-born and Los Angeles-based artist, Portair, shares his captivating new single, "Afterglow." From his upcoming EP, Learning How To Die, out February 24th, the track features Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling songwriter, artist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist WYNNE.

Portair adds, "It's a love letter to my younger self. I turned 30 this year. You're as young as you feel, but the period from 18-24 was very definitive. It was some of the best and worst years of my life. So, 'Afterglow' is about accepting that those years are over and I have some of the best years ahead of me. I'm not just living in the afterglow."

The Learning How To Die EP includes his recent singles "Above The Salt," which features VÉRITÉ, and "Life We've Built," which tapped singer-songwriter Emily James. The EP follows his viral single "Gloaming Hour," which racked up over 5 million plays on TikTok,.

The alternative singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, graphic designer/artist, and producer released his EP, The Light That Breaks, earlier this year which followed his 2021 debut EP, The Light That Gives.

As a songwriter and a producer, his songs and scores have appeared on networks such as Netflix, NBC, MTV, and CBS. He has spent the last year on tour with artists like SYML and Liz Longley, as well as doing his own run in the U.S. and UK/EU of Sofar shows.

Watch the new music video here:



Eric Raven Releases Debut Album The Shape Of Pain Photo
Eric Raven Releases Debut Album 'The Shape Of Pain'
Eric Raven has shared their debut album The Shape Of Pain. Featuring previous singles “Left Hand Path”, “Ascension (The Gate)”, and “SAFEWORD”, The Shape Of Pain is a real, unfiltered look into the struggles that Eric has faced throughout his life told through a unique blend of industrial, techno, punk, hardcore, and more.
Amber Run Share New Track The Beautiful Victorious Photo
Amber Run Share New Track 'The Beautiful Victorious'
Laced with morality and intimacy exposing the paradigm of human nature, ‘The Beautiful Victorious’ celebrates the wholesome wins in a world that so often gauges success by external metrics. The tune speaks of those who live life well in their own skin, and those who value relationships between not only people but themselves.
Tom Speight Releases New Single The One Photo
Tom Speight Releases New Single 'The One'
When you hear that the single has been co-produced and co-written with Carey Willetts who has worked with the likes of Dermot Kennedy and Freya Ridings, you can really begin to see how Tom has thought about bringing this range of influences into his work. Watch the new music video now!
NANNA Releases Her Debut Single Godzilla Photo
NANNA Releases Her Debut Single 'Godzilla'
In recording “Godzilla” Nanna enlisted the help of her close friends Bjarni Þór Jensson (engineer, musician, additional production) and Ragnar Þórhallsson (musician). Setting up a makeshift studio in the cabin, the aim was to capture a feeling of intimacy and warmth while striving to avoid getting lost in the idea of perfection.

From This Author - Michael Major


Lea Michele to Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW TomorrowLea Michele to Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW Tomorrow
January 12, 2023

Lea Michele will sit down with Jimmy Fallon on tomorrow's episode of The Tonight Show. The episode will also feature an appearance by Sadie Sink. Michele is currently starring on Broadway as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl.
Pamela Anderson to Appear on CBS SUNDAY MORNINGPamela Anderson to Appear on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
January 12, 2023

“Baywatch” icon and author-actress-model Pamela Anderson reveals details about the trauma she suffered as a child, her six marriages and the infamous sex tape in an exclusive interview with Jim Axelrod for CBS SUNDAY MORNING. Interviewed at her remote home on Vancouver Island, Anderson talks with Axelrod for an exclusive interview. Watch a video!
ZOEY 101 Cast to Reunite For Paramount+ Revival FlimZOEY 101 Cast to Reunite For Paramount+ Revival Flim
January 12, 2023

The movie will star Jamie Lynn Spears (“Zoey Brooks”), Erin Sanders (“Quinn Pensky”), Sean Flynn (“Chase Matthews”), Matthew Underwood (“Logan Reese”), Christopher Massey (“Michael Barret”), Abby Wilde (“Stacey Dillsen”) and Jack Salvatore (“Mark Del Figgalo”). It follows Pacific Coast Academy alumni as they reunite for a wedding in the present day.
Raegan Sealy Releases 'Make 'em Jealous' (ft. The Gang of Angels)Raegan Sealy Releases 'Make 'em Jealous' (ft. The Gang of Angels)
January 12, 2023

Raegan Sealy has released her newest single, “Make ‘em Jealous” (ft. The Gang of Angels), an all-female choir from Nottingham, UK led by Honey Williams. This upbeat, indie soul piece breaks away from the typical narrative of a toxic relationship with a satirical spin. “Make ‘em Jealous” is available on all streaming platforms now.
Marcus Gad & Tribe Show Love For Home On 'Long Way Home'Marcus Gad & Tribe Show Love For Home On 'Long Way Home'
January 12, 2023

Gad, the rising reggae star from the island nation of New Caledonia, returns here to work with his usual backing band, Tribe, for a more organic, roots oriented sound. A warm contrast from his last project where he and his producer Tamal dived into modern, programmed beats on the Brave New World album (2021). Watch the new music video now!
share