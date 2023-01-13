Portair Shares New Single 'Afterglow' Featuring Wynne

Australian-born and Los Angeles-based artist, Portair, shares his captivating new single, "Afterglow." From his upcoming EP, Learning How To Die, out February 24th, the track features Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling songwriter, artist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist WYNNE.

Portair adds, "It's a love letter to my younger self. I turned 30 this year. You're as young as you feel, but the period from 18-24 was very definitive. It was some of the best and worst years of my life. So, 'Afterglow' is about accepting that those years are over and I have some of the best years ahead of me. I'm not just living in the afterglow."

The Learning How To Die EP includes his recent singles "Above The Salt," which features VÉRITÉ, and "Life We've Built," which tapped singer-songwriter Emily James. The EP follows his viral single "Gloaming Hour," which racked up over 5 million plays on TikTok,.

The alternative singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, graphic designer/artist, and producer released his EP, The Light That Breaks, earlier this year which followed his 2021 debut EP, The Light That Gives.

As a songwriter and a producer, his songs and scores have appeared on networks such as Netflix, NBC, MTV, and CBS. He has spent the last year on tour with artists like SYML and Liz Longley, as well as doing his own run in the U.S. and UK/EU of Sofar shows.

Watch the new music video here: