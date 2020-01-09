Pop Singer-Songwriter Elise Lieberth Premieres New Single 'Invincible'

Colorado mom, entrepreneur, and musician Elise Lieberth knows all too well the obstacles we may face in life. But through her music, she brings wisdom and strength to the table.

Today, Lieberth premieres her newest single, "Invincible," on Broadway World. As many of her songs, "Invincible" drew inspiration from Lieberth's personal life, more importantly, it was inspired by her husband who has been a pillar of strength in her life. Lyrically, "Invincible" depicts a relationship of equals and the strength between the two of them. But what stands out the most in this single is the power behind Lieberth's vocals in the chorus. She brings such sincerity and conviction to the meaning of the single.

The song is one of the 8 original songs off the artist's third album, 'Invincible', which is officially released on January 31, 2020. She previously released the singles "Beautiful" and "Forgive", each carrying a heartfelt lyrical message to her fans. As a songwriter, Elise Lieberth is not afraid to be vulnerable and pulls from her personal life experiences, including heartbreak, forgiveness, beauty, and redemption.

Having developed a love for singing and performing at a very young age, Lieberth knew that music would be her lifelong passion. Music also became the vehicle that carried her through some of the darkest periods of her life. It was this vulnerability that connected with many music lovers and in 2009, she met local musician-turned-YouTube-sensation Tyler Ward, who co-wrote and produced her first album, 'Letters From Elise'.

Lieberth than began building a solid YouTube following and fanbase while releasing over 80 songs, both originals, and covers, along with four albums. Her underlying pain and strong emotions come through in her soulful vocals on cover songs by other powerful pop singers, including Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, Bonnie Tyler, Sam Smith, and Mary Lambert. Her cover songs "Holding Out For A Hero" and "She Keeps Me Warm" peaked at #26 and #43 respectively on the iTunes Singer-songwriter chart. Her "We are the World" collaboration with YouTuber Tyler Ward went viral in 2010, launching her and many artists' YouTube careers. She released her self-titled original album in 2013, and it quickly climbed to #72 on the iTunes singer-songwriter chart.

With her fanbase continuing to skyrocket, Lieberth realized this was a sign that she needed to create more music. In 2018, she collaborated on her new album, 'Invincible', with her friend, local musician and actress Rachel James. Together they brought to life 8 new original tracks that continued to prove how Lieberth is an artist to watch.

Today, Elise Lieberth remains stronger than ever and excited to share the title track off her upcoming album 'Invincible'. Be sure to listen to the new single and check out Elise Lieberth on Social Media to get more music updates!





